‘Truly Reckless Advice’: Legal Experts Pan Dershowitz’s Defense of Trump on Impeachment

In the wake of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s public statement that he was not confident President Donald Trump did not commit a crime, calls for impeachment have grown increasingly louder. When asked by a reporter whether he thought Congress would move to impeach him, President Trump answered, “I don’t see how. They can because they’re possibly allowed, although I can’t imagine the courts allowing it.”

Trump’s contention that the courts would bar Congress from impeaching him garnered a great deal of backlash in the press and amongst legal scholars, many of whom pointed out that the courts do not play a role in the impeachment process. Harvard law professor emeritus and frequent Trump defender Alan Dershowitz, however, penned an op-ed for The Hill on Friday arguing that the Supreme Court could, indeed, overrule the impeachment. He asserted that Chief Justice John Roberts could potentially decide whether the House’s articles of impeachment warranted a trial in the Senate:

If the House were to impeach for a non-crime, the president’s lawyer could make a motion to the chief justice to dismiss the case, just as a lawyer for an ordinary defendant can make a motion to dismiss an indictment that did not charge a crime. The chief justice would be asked to enforce the senatorial oath by dismissing an impeachment that violated the words of the Constitution. There is no assurance that the chief justice would rule on such a motion, but it is certainly possible.

Dershowitz, using a very narrow interpretation of the phrase “high crimes and misdemeanors,” went on to proclaim that without proof of an actual crime, the court could invalidate the impeachment:

Were Congress to try to impeach and remove a president without alleging and proving any such crime, and were the president to refuse to leave office on the ground that Congress had acted unconstitutionally, there would indeed be such a constitutional crisis. And Supreme Court precedent going back to Marbury v. Madison empowers the justices to resolve conflicts between the executive and legislative branches by applying the Constitution as the supreme law of the land.

Legal experts criticized Dershowitz’s op-ed, many of them warning that his argument was fatally flawed. Another Ivy League law professor went so far as to call the op-ed “reckless” and the kind of thing that could “provoke a constitutional crisis.”

Steve Vladeck, a Professor in Law at the University of Texas School of Law pointed out that Dershowitz’s claim had already been considered and discarded by the Supreme Court in 1993’s Nixon v. United States, where “Chief Justice [William] Rehnquist expressly held that impeachments present non-justiciable ‘political questions,’ entirely to avoid the possibility of exactly what [Dershowitz] is proposing.”

Non-justiciable means not for the judiciary to decide (i.e. impeachment is a political question).

Vladeck went on to point out that Dershowitz’s “entire argument is based upon two opinions concurring in the judgment in the Nixon case—by Justices White and Souter.”

“The problem is that their reasoning is the exact position that the six-Justice majority opinion rejected,” Vladeck said.

Even that legal position is fundamentally baseless, according to CNN analyst, attorney, impeachment expect and Tulane Law School professor Ross Garber. Garber further explained that Dershowitz’s position fails even based on the concurrent opinions from the court’s Nixon opinion, as they “allowed for some extraordinary scenario that might justify judicial review of a removal by the Senate.”

Similarly, at both The Volokh Conspiracy and Lawfare, Princeton Law Professor Keith Whittington wrote that Dershowitz was “offering truly reckless advice to the president that he should refuse to leave office if he is impeached by the House and convicted by the Senate on the hopes that the Court might bail him out.” Such advice is “dangerous nonsense and really would provoke a constitutional crisis,” Whittington wrote.

Laurence Tribe, a renowned constitutional law professor at Harvard who recently authored the book To End a Presidency: The Power of Impeachment, previously told Time that Trump’s suggestion about judicial intervention was “idiocy,” adding that the Supreme Court is “very good at slapping down attempts to drag things out by bringing it into a dispute where it has no jurisdiction.”

Law&Crime reached out to Dershowitz for a response to the criticism, but he has not yet responded.

[image via Fox News screengrab]