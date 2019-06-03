New Evidence Against Estranged Husband of Missing Mother Jennifer Dulos Revealed

New evidence has been revealed in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, a 50-year-old mother of five from Connecticut. Background sources already said that traces of blood and signs that the scene was cleaned indicated that Dulos was the victim of a violent crime, but the information got more specific on Monday.

According to arrest warrants, blood stains and spatters were found in Dulos’ home. The warrants also say there is evidence that a person or people tried to clean the scene and that cell phone records show Dulos’ estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, 51, was in the area the night she disappeared.

That’s not all.

Authorities allegedly found sponges and clothing stained with Jennifer Dulos’ blood in trash cans. Surveillance footage also purportedly shows that a black Ford Raptor pickup truck made 30 stops along a four-mile stretch of road on May 24, the day Dulos disappeared. Fotis Dulos has a black Ford Raptor, and video showed him pulling into his driveway that night at 8:10 p.m., authorities said. Officials said there was evidence that two altered Connecticut license plates were found in a discarded FedEx package.

VIDEO: Michelle Troconis hides her face after posting bond and leaving court. Charged with evidence tampering and obstruction in case of missing mom of five, Jennifer Dulos. pic.twitter.com/kzdfBj4bmV — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) June 3, 2019

MISSING MOM: Court paperwork says blood was found in garage/ inside New Canaan home of Jennifer Dulos. Police have video of what appears to be both, Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis, placing multiple garbage bags into trash bins in Hartford. @WFSBnews #missingmom pic.twitter.com/mHP1aZZ85y — Courtney Zieller (@courtneyzieller) June 3, 2019

“Based upon the crime scene processing, investigators came to the consensus that a serious physical assault had occurred at the scene, and Jennifer Dulos was the suspected victim,” the police affidavit said.

Authorities also alleged that there is evidence against Fotis Dulos’ 44-year-old girlfriend Michelle Troconis. Troconis was allegedly caught on camera “leaning out of the passenger seat of the Ford pickup and either placing something on the ground or picking up an item.”

Cops arrested the pair on Saturday for allegedly hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence. After that, bond for each was set at $500,000.

Troconis posted bond and will be subject to GPS monitoring. Their defense attorneys did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment. Prosecutors expect more charges.

[Mugshots via New Canaan Police Department]