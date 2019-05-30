Harvard Law Prof Calls Sen. Mitch McConnell a ‘Flagrant Dickhead’

Carl M. Loeb University Professor and Professor of Constitutional Law at Harvard Laurence Tribe was evidently not pleased to see Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) promise this week to fill a Supreme Court vacancy in 2020, if that opportunity were to present itself.

McConnell never allowed former President Barack Obama‘s Supreme Court nominee D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals chief judge Merrick Garland to get a hearing in 2016, citing the closeness to the election. In response to his latest remarks, Democratic opponents promptly called out McConnell for “hypocrisy” and accused him “stealing” a Supreme Court seat.

h/t @jaketapper, here's video of @senatemajldr being asked what his position would be on filling a SCOTUS vacancy next year. "Oh, we'd fill it." pic.twitter.com/ymTj44ZPBr — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) May 29, 2019

Prof. Tribe’s reaction to the McConnell news went a little further than mere accusations of hypocrisy and Supreme Court theft. He said “McTurtle’s” middle, first and last names are “hypocrisy.”

“What a flagrant dickhead!” he added.

Hypocrisy is McTurtle’s middle name. And his first and last name too. What a flagrant dickhead! https://t.co/17vKziC2eJ — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) May 30, 2019

[Image via Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]