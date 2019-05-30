Featured Posts

Harvard Law Prof Calls Sen. Mitch McConnell a ‘Flagrant Dickhead’

by | 3:33 pm, May 30th, 2019

Carl M. Loeb University Professor and Professor of Constitutional Law at Harvard Laurence Tribe was evidently not pleased to see Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) promise this week to fill a Supreme Court vacancy in 2020, if that opportunity were to present itself.

McConnell never allowed former President Barack Obama‘s Supreme Court nominee D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals chief judge Merrick Garland to get a hearing in 2016, citing the closeness to the election. In response to his latest remarks, Democratic opponents promptly called out McConnell for “hypocrisy” and accused him  “stealing” a Supreme Court seat.

Prof. Tribe’s reaction to the McConnell news went a little further than mere accusations of hypocrisy and Supreme Court theft. He said “McTurtle’s” middle, first and last names are “hypocrisy.”

“What a flagrant dickhead!” he added.

[Image via Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]

Matt Naham

Matt Naham is managing editor of Law&Crime. He formerly worked as news editor and weekend editor at Rare.

