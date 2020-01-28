Fotis Dulos Reportedly Attempted Suicide at Home–Sources Say He’s Dead

Clearly, this is a developing situation:

The Dulos situation is chaotic. The Farber family was told that he had died of a suicide but there are now reports of a faint pulse on way to the hospital. Norm Pattis quote. “I am told Mr Dulos is en route to the hospital with a pulse. Our thoughts and prayers are with him.” — Dave Altimari (@davealtimari) January 28, 2020

Fotis Dulos, the Connecticut man accused of murdering his estranged wife, mother of five Jennifer Dulos, reportedly attempted suicide at his Farmington home. Multiple sources now say he’s dead.

Breaking: State police sources say Fotis Dulos has died at his Farmington home https://t.co/kMfTGAYYgz — Hartford Courant (@hartfordcourant) January 28, 2020

The Courant’s @davealtimari has leaned that Fotis Dulos is dead. His body is at his home in Farmington. He was due in court today for an emergency bail hearing and likely would have been locked up. @hartfordcourant — David Owens (@daowens) January 28, 2020

Per the Hartford Courant:

State police sources say Fotis Dulos has died at his Farmington home. Dulos was facing charges in the murder of his estranged wife, Jennifer Farber Dulos. No other details were available at this time. Other news outlets are reporting that efforts are still underway to revive Dulos. There are multiple emergency personnel on site at his Jefferson Crossing home.

The New York Times is confirming the report.

Fotis Dulos, the man accused of murdering his estranged wife who went missing in Connecticut last May, was found dead at his home on Tuesday after having apparently killed himself, a person familiar with the case said.

Local news outlet WSFB is reporting the same.

#BREAKING: Sources say Fotis Dulos is dead. Tune in to Ch. 3 now and on the app for live coverage from the scene at his Farmington home https://t.co/IOUmj2d7Fj pic.twitter.com/VXHvW9Cuki — WFSB Channel 3 (@WFSBnews) January 28, 2020

Dulos had been accused of capital murder, murder, kidnapping in the first degree, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution. Dulos’s former girlfriend Michelle Troconis faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution. Kent Mawhinney, a lawyer who represented his friend Dulos in a lawsuit filed by Dulos’s mother-in-law Gloria Farber, has also been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Jennifer Dulos’s body has not been found. She went missing on May 24, 2019 after dropping off her children at school. Authorities believe she was the victim of a violent crime.

In recent days, Fotis Dulos was accused of violating his bail conditions by removing items from a Jennifer Dulos memorial. His attorney Norm Pattis claimed the memorial was meant to taunt his client. Dulos was under house arrest, and a bail-related hearing was scheduled for Tuesday at noon.

Despite a mountain of circumstantial evidence against him (see the link directly above), Fotis Dulos denied having anything to do with Jennifer Dulos’s disappearance. He even did a TV interview, during which he said he was “worried” about her. The defense considered going with a “Gone Girl” theory that Jennifer had staged her disappearance and framed Fotis for murder.

