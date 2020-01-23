Featured Posts

Fotis Dulos Allegedly Violated Bail by Removing Items from Jennifer Dulos Memorial

by | 10:26 am, January 23rd, 2020

A Connecticut prosecutor says murder defendant Fotis Dulos violated bail by removing items from a memorial for his alleged victim, missing wife Jennifer Dulos.

This happened Friday, State’s Attorney Richard J. Colangelo Jr. wrote in a motion. Dulos was on his way back to his Farmington home when his stopped at the end of the street where he lived. He get out of his vehicle and removed “items from a memorial that was set up,” the prosecutor wrote.

The defendant was under house arrest with GPS monitoring and could only leave his home for certain reasons.

Fotis Dulos was in the middle of an ugly divorce with his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos.  The two were living at different homes when the alleged victim went missing May 24, 2019.  He allegedly attacked her at her New Canaan residence and went to great lengths to hide evidence. His then-girlfriend Michelle Troconis and his attorney/friend Kent Mawhinney have been charged with conspiracy for allegedly participating in the alleged murder plot. Troconis also allegedly helped hide evidence. Fotis Dulos has denied having anything to do with his wife going missing.

