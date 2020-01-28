Featured Posts

Giuliani Claims Dems Won’t Let Him Testify Because They Fear His ‘Physical Presence’

by | 1:22 pm, January 28th, 2020

Rudy Giuliani issued a bizarre challenge to Democrats on Tuesday, saying that the only reason they aren’t calling for him to testify in the president’s ongoing impeachment trial is because they’re afraid of his “physical presence.”

“[Democrats] have indicated in every way possible they are afraid of my physical presence,” the president’s personal attorney wrote in a series of fiery late-night text messages to New York Daily News reporter Chris Sommerfeldt.

Apparently incensed by the sudden swell of news coverage being dedicated to former National Security Adviser John Bolton–whose forthcoming book reportedly provides first-hand confirmation that the hold on aid to Ukraine was ordered directly by the president and that the release of that aid was contingent upon investigations of the Bidens.

“They know I know what they are covering up. Why do they want Bolton if not me if they can prove their lies. Again I really should stop wasting my time,” Giuliani said.

Giuliani’s desire to be called as a witness doesn’t just undercut the stated objective of Senate Republican leadership and his client in the White House, it also belies his actual conduct in connection with the impeachment investigation thus far.

In a letter to House investigators in October, Giuliani’s then-attorney Jon Sale said his client refused comply with a congressional subpoena for documents relating to his work in Ukraine because the impeachment inquiry was “unconstitutional, baseless, and illegitimate.” The letter also claimed that all of the documents demanded by lawmakers were “protected by attorney-client, attorney work-product, and executive privilege.”

But Giuliani asserted that there was a difference between a subpoena for documents and allowing him to testify before the Senate in-person.

“If they wanted to subpoena me they would have to serve a subpoena in personem [sic] not a subpoena ducus tecum [sic],” he texted Sommerfeldt, adding, “Do you understand? I’d be impressed,” in regard to the Latin legal terms–both of which Giuliani misspelled.

In addition to being a bit rusty on his Latin legalese, legal experts have pointed out that Giuliani’s work in Ukraine would not be covered by attorney-client privilege, as he was attempting to dig up dirt on the Bidens and not offering any legal advice–Giuliani himself has vacillated several times as to whether his work in Ukraine was related to his personal representation of President Donald Trump or at the behest of the State Department.

Despite the tough talk, Giuliani also conceded to ABC News earlier this month that if he were to appear as a witness he wouldn’t be permitted to divulge much information, again asserting that he was “bound by attorney-client privilege so it’s not just my decision.”

Jerry Lambe - Journalist

Jerry Lambe is a journalist at Law&Crime. He is a graduate of Georgetown University and New York Law School and previously worked in financial securities compliance and Civil Rights employment law.

