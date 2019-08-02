Former Fox News Commentator Files $118 Million Defamation Lawsuit

Former Fox Business commentator and current financial advisor Ed Butowsky has launched a 9-figure defamation suit against attorney Douglas H. Wigdor and investigator Rod Wheeler.

The $118 million lawsuit alleges that Wigdor engaged in an “unrepentant, full-blown, global effort to extort money and concessions from Fox News.”

Essentially, the suit claims that Rod Wheeler knowingly provided false information to Fox News regarding the death of Seth Rich leading to the news organization’s publishing of a false report. Following this, Wigdor blamed Butowsky for the false report and weaved an intricate conspiracy implicating Bukowsky, President Donald Trump, and Russia, in the dissemination of fake news. allegedly using Wheeler to help shape the narrative.

Beginning in early 2017, Fox News began reporting a connection between the death of DNC staffer Seth Rich and Wikileaks, Julian Assange‘s information sharing non-profit. In the report, Fox News Reporter Malia Zimmerman, and Butowsky, who allegedly helped shape the article, claimed that Rich may have been killed by people connected to the DNC. Rod Wheeler was the key source in that article, as he had been investigating Seth Rich’s murder and had a relationship with the deceased’s family.

Early on, Butowsky’s suit cites a New York Times article in which Wigdor claimed he was “at war with Fox” and alleges that Wigdor is part of a “fake news cartel” that “uses criminal means to shake down targeted victims.” The article claims that Rod Wheeler met with Wigdor with claims tying Trump to Russia, but, in the lawsuit, messages from Wheeler say that he couldn’t find a “shred of evidence” linking Russian hacking and Seth Rich’s death. As such, Wheeler has been implicated as Wigdor’s de facto coconspirator.

The suit also alleges that Wigdor was attempting to extort Fox because he felt that a lawsuit would hurt their negotiations with Sky News, which they were trying to purchase a controlling stake in at the time of Wigdor’s original claims. Wigdor’s alleged plan was to implicate Butowsky as a key player in a “fake news” conspiracy between President Trump and Fox News.

Wheeler, Wigdor’s alleged source, allegedly told Wigdor that he had no evidence of collusion between Butoswky and the president. On top of this, the suit claims he Wheeler had no proof that Butowsky had ever even met the president.

According to the lawsuit, the entirety of Wigdor’s claims were predicated on a 10-minute meeting between Butowsky, Wheeler, and former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, during which men’s fashion dominated the conversation. The purpose of the meeting was allegedly to let Spicer know that Fox was going to run a story on Seth Rich. The details were not discussed. Outside of this meeting, Butowsky claims he had very little communication with Wheeler.

According to the lawsuit, Wheeler was broke following the Seth Rich story and so took an offer from Wigdor, electing to sue Fox for misattributing quotes to him. A federal judge in Manhattan threw the case out last year.

Wigdor allegedly leaked and unprivileged draft complaint to NPR regarding this case in which he claimed: “Rod Wheeler, unfortunately, was used as a pawn by Ed Butowsky, Fox News and the Trump administration to try and steer away the attention that was being given about the Russian hacking of the DNC emails.”

The lawsuit claims that Wigdor and Wheeler knowingly spread misinformation about Butowsky and that Wigdor knew that Wheeler was accurately quoted by Fox.

David Harrison, Butowsky’s attorney, called Wheeler’s case frivolous before it was even filed in a letter to Wigdor, and went so far as to tell Wigdor that Butowsky intended to countersue if Wheeler’s complaint was filed.

An additional complaint lodged in the 90-page document was that Wigdor used his social media profile to republish defamatory statements about Butowsky. Butowsky also alleges that Wigdor’s attacks led to Facebook users sending threatening comments to Butowsky’s wife and son.

Wigdor could not be reached for comment.

Butowsky v. Wigdor et al. by Law&Crime on Scribd

[Photo via Jemal Countess/Getty Images]