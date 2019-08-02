Featured Posts

A$AP Rocky to Learn His Fate in 12 Days, But Is He Already on His Way Back to U.S.?

by | 2:45 pm, August 2nd, 2019

Rapper A$AP Rocky, and co-defendants Bladimir Emilio Corniel and David Tyrone Rispers, are going to be playing the waiting game. A Swedish court just wrapped up the criminal case for an alleged assault and scheduled the verdict delivery for August 14.

A$AP Rocky’s lawyer reportedly said the suspects do not need to remain in the country:

Prosecutors requested a sentence of six months behind bars.

 

Video shows the confrontation. Two individuals wanted headphones back. The suspects claimed that one of them hit security in the head with those headphones. The duo kept following A$AP Rocky et. al, however.

Footage showed the rapper trying to talk them out of a confrontation, and insisted that he didn’t want a fight. Things escalated to a full-on fight.

Rocky’s defense tried to draw a distinction between what he did and what others did.

The man identified as the alleged victim is Mustafa Jafari, 19. Court records indicate he sustained injuries as a result of the incident.

The case popped up President Donald Trump‘s radar too. He said he spoke to rapper Kanye West about it. POTUS pretty much cheered the news that the rapper could return to the United States, saying he was “on his way home.”

It’s not clear if A$AP Rocky is (or will be) leaving Sweden, but he apparently has the right to do so.

[Image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for NARAS]

