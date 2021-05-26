 Samuel Cassidy Identified as Santa Clara VTA Mass Shooter
Suspect in Mass Shooting at California Rail Yard Has Been Identified

Alberto LuperonMay 26th, 2021, 4:11 pm

The man who opened fire, killing eight people on Wednesday morning at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority rail yard in California is Samuel Cassidy, 57, according to authorities in a San Jose Spotlight report and sources from other outlets. The victims have not yet been identified.

Authorities have not released information about a suspected motive, but Cassidy was reportedly a technician at the rail yard.

Officials said a gunman opened fire at the rail yard early Wednesday, killing eight people, authorities said. He died at the scene.

Officials previously said his cause of death had yet to be determined, but there was reporting said he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen later said the gunman died by suicide.

There was a fire at the suspect’s home at the same time as the shooting, said Mayor Sam Liccardo (D), according to KTVU.

Firefighters and bomb squad responded.

The mother of a VTA employee said her son thought the suspect was “strange,” she told KTVU. People in Cassidy’s neighborhood said he was a loner. The local news outlet got in touch with his ex-wife, who said she lived with him for 10 years at the home, but she did not have much contact with him since their divorce in 2009. She otherwise declined to go into detail about their lives.

