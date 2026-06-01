An Ohio woman may or may not be in legal hot water after police said she provided an ambiguous answer during her arrest.

Amanda McClure, 48, was arrested for assault on the afternoon of May 27 after an officer with the Toledo Police Department responded to a call about a fight. According to an affidavit filed with the Toledo Municipal Court and reviewed by Law&Crime, the officer encountered McClure and another person, who was not identified, after they said they had a physical altercation.

McClure was allegedly holding a lighter, and police said she had "sprayed" lighter fluid all over the other person. Police said they asked McClure if she was planning on killing the other person, and she allegedly replied, "Maybe."

Without identifying the other person or the connection between them and McClure, police said that McClure had hit the other person with her hands and pulled the other person's hair. After the first part of the alleged attack, McClure then "sprayed lighter fluid into the face, eyes, and body of" the other person.

Police said McClure "had a lighter in her hands."

The officer pointedly asked McClure "if she was trying to kill the victim," which was followed by McClure's noncommittal response.

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McClure was charged with felonious assault and booked into the Lucas County Corrections Center, where she is being held on $100,000 bond. A judge issued a temporary no-contact order against McClure.

McClure's next court date is scheduled for June 4.