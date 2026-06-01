A father of four in Colorado was found dying near a Denver skate park, shot five times less than an hour after he chatted with his wife and then walked outside. The alleged shooter claims he opened fire on the dad in self-defense, according to the victim's wife.

"He never came back," said Allison Hensley, wife of slain dad Jacob Hensley, in an interview with local NBC affiliate KUSA. "It doesn't add up at all."

Jacob Hensley, 28, had been out drinking that Thursday night, May 21, and arrived back at the couple's apartment, according to his wife.

"The kids were going to sleep and he was like falling, and I was like, you know, you need to leave or go in there to that room," she told KUSA. "He went back outside."

Less than an hour after walking out, cops say, Jacob Hensley was found dying near the Denver Skatepark at the intersection of 20th and Little Raven Streets. "He was shot five times," Allison Hensley told KUSA. "That's … overkill."

Allison Hensley said her husband did not drink regularly, so when he did that night he was "so drunk he couldn't stand up." She described him as a "great dad" and "amazing person" who was "very intelligent" and "very driven."

According to her, police allege that Jacob was shot by a person in a car who is claiming self-defense, which she said did not make sense.

"Someone who can't even stand up and you have a car and a gun," Allison Hensley said. "I don't believe that he was attacking anyone. I just don't. That's just not who he was."

Jacob Hensley was known to carry a pocketknife on him that he used for work as a general contractor, but his wife told KUSA he would never threaten someone with it.

"He's pulling knives on people? That's insane," Allison Hensley said. "I hope that there's justice for my kids," she told KUSA. "He did not deserve to die."

Police say when they found Jacob Hensley, he was critically wounded. Paramedics transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"Investigators are in contact with everyone involved in this incident," the Denver Police Department posted on X. "The investigation is ongoing. No arrests at this time."

Allison Hensley, who was married to Jacob for 10 years, wrote on Facebook that her husband's death "was sudden and violent." She said her family is "still trying to process this unimaginable loss."