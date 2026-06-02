A man will spend at least the rest of this decade behind bars after breaking into a mother and daughter's Pennsylvania home in what prosecutors called a "woman's worst nightmare."

Nafis Lamont Donte Fisher, 34, was sentenced by Bucks County Common Pleas Judge Wallace H. Bateman Jr. to 4 1/2 to 10 years in state prison, followed by a consecutive five years of probation, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office announced.

The defendant previously pleaded guilty to charges including burglary, aggravated assault, robbery, criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and simple assault.

At about 2:45 a.m. on Oct. 7, 2025, a woman and her daughter were at their home on the 200 block of Miller Drive in Upper Southampton Township, Pennsylvania. Prosecutors said that the daughter — who was 25 years old, according to Philadelphia ABC affiliate WPVI — "awoke to find Fisher restraining her on her bed."

"Her screams forced Fisher to release her and flee the room," the DA's office added. "In the hallway, Fisher encountered and briefly grappled with the victim's mother before escaping through the kitchen, basement, and attached garage."

The Upper Southampton Police Department was called to the scene. When officers arrived at the home and searched the daughter's bedroom, they found "a large kitchen knife left on the victim's bed and a 12-foot extension cord on the floor beside it."

Investigators also learned that Fisher drove away from the home in a black sedan — along with AirPods, identification, credit and debit cards, and a U.S. passport stolen from the women. As authorities tell it, it was technology connected to the audio device that helped them track down their suspect.

"Law enforcement successfully tracked Fisher in real-time by utilizing the 'FindMy' feature on the victim's stolen AirPods," the DA's office said, referring to technology that allows people to locate their lost or misplaced Bluetooth headphones. "The tracking signal led officers from Upper Southampton, down the Pennsylvania Turnpike, and through Delaware County before stopping near Aramingo Avenue and E. Somerset Street in Philadelphia."

Investigators worked with the Philadelphia Police Department to find Fisher "resting" inside a black 2014 Kia Forte, the DA's office said. "To confirm the suspect's identity, an Upper Southampton officer remotely activated the AirPods, which emitted an audible tone from inside the vehicle. Fisher was immediately detained and later made substantive admissions to investigators."

Bucks County First Assistant District Attorney Kristin McElroy underscored the psychological effects of the crime, calling the incident "the most frightening kind of burglary." The younger woman said she has "a constant sense of fear whenever I'm alone at night" and that normal night noises now "trigger a full-blown panic."

The mother said she struggles with lasting fear, severe anxiety, and disturbed sleep after encountering Fisher in her home.