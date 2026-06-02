A Florida woman allegedly tried to hit another car when the victim told her she should "drive more carefully" after going the wrong way down a Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers drive-thru.

Amber Nicole Collier, 32, is charged with aggravated battery and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. The incident occurred around 1:45 p.m. Sunday at the Raising Cane's on NE 8th Street in Homestead, near Miami.

Collier was allegedly driving recklessly in the chicken joint's parking lot. As she was going the wrong way in the drive-thru, she nearly ran into the victim's car, cops said. The victim followed Collier to a stop sign and told her to "drive more carefully," the affidavit stated.

Collier allegedly made a U-turn and tried to hit the victim with her car while screaming "you're a rapist and a c—; I'm going to kill you."

The suspect ended up hitting a curb instead of the victim's vehicle. A passenger in the victim's car got out and Collier again allegedly drove toward the victims. Collier hit her in the arm as she drove by, cops wrote.

The first victim told police she was in fear of her life, while the second victim who was hit by the car suffered bruising on her arm but no other injuries, according to police.

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While fleeing the parking lot, Collier allegedly hit a Dodge Ram truck that was leaving the restaurant. Collier kept driving until she was pulled over about 10 miles away, per police.

She was arrested and taken to the Miami-Dade County Jail, where she remained on a $7,500 bond. She is set to appear in court on Tuesday.