 Multiple People Dead at California VTA Shooting: Deputies
Multiple People Shot and Killed at California Transportation Rail Yard, Deputies Say

Alberto LuperonMay 26th, 2021, 12:59 pm
Law enforcement response to the shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority rail yard on may 26, 2021 on May 26, 2021.

Multiple people were shot and killed Wednesday at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority rail yard in San Jose, California, say local deputies.

Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office spokesman Russell Davis said there were “multiple victims and multiple causalities,” but could not provide a more specific number, according to KGO. He did note that the suspect is dead. Some of the injured were identified as being employees of the Valley Transportation Authority. Sources cited by KGO said there was “no more than 10 victims.”

The suspect and victims have not been identified. Authorities only said the suspect was a man.

“Our hearts are pained for the families of those we have lost in this horrific shooting,” said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo (D). “The shooter is deceased, and more information will be provided at 9:30am.”

The shooter reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

