Multiple People Shot and Killed at California Transportation Rail Yard, Deputies Say

Multiple people were shot and killed Wednesday at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority rail yard in San Jose, California, say local deputies.

Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office spokesman Russell Davis said there were “multiple victims and multiple causalities,” but could not provide a more specific number, according to KGO. He did note that the suspect is dead. Some of the injured were identified as being employees of the Valley Transportation Authority. Sources cited by KGO said there was “no more than 10 victims.”

UPDATE****

Shooter is down — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) May 26, 2021

The suspect and victims have not been identified. Authorities only said the suspect was a man.

JUST IN: San Jose officials say “there are multiple injuries and multiple fatalities” from shooting at VTA facility, cautioning that information is “preliminary.” https://t.co/qEvtxR3I4n pic.twitter.com/FHWbhje4R8 — ABC News (@ABC) May 26, 2021

“Our hearts are pained for the families of those we have lost in this horrific shooting,” said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo (D). “The shooter is deceased, and more information will be provided at 9:30am.”

The Sheriff’s Office has set up a reunification center for families at the County Building at 70 Hedding St., near 1st Street. In the @VTA family, we mourn our lost coworkers and pray for the recovery of those being treated. — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) May 26, 2021

The shooter reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Update: @SCCoSheriff spox confirms multiple deaths and injuries and that shooter is dead. We’ve been told the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shooting happened during busiest time of the day at railyard. Victim reunification is at Sheriff HQ. No active threat https://t.co/oQXTtNGuOb — Robert Salonga (@robertsalonga) May 26, 2021

