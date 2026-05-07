A Georgia man is charged with threatening to kill former attorney general Pam Bondi and former Department of Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem in a particularly graphic fashion, authorities say.

Elliott Owen Schroer, whose age is not yet known, stands accused of two counts each of threats by interstate communication and threats against a former federal official, according to a three-page indictment handed up in the Northern District of Georgia on Tuesday.

Schroer's alleged offenses came by way of comments made on X (formerly Twitter), federal prosecutors say. The defendant allegedly posted a series of violent and threatening comments on April 3.

"I will stab your eyes out with a dull knife," one comment directed toward Noem reads, according to the charging document.

The defendant then allegedly made similarly violent threats to Noem, including posts that read: "I will blow your esophagus out the back of your neck with a 12 gauge slug" and "we will put your head on a stake."

Authorities, however, say Schroer's threats were "not limited to" those posts referenced in the indictment. Using legalese to denote a possible theory of the case, prosecutors alleged the defendant "consciously disregard[ed] a substantial risk that his communication would be viewed as threatening violence."

The second Noem-related count alleged Schroer threatened to "assault, kidnap, and murder" the erstwhile DHS head in order "to retaliate" against her "on account of the performance of her official duties during the term of her service."

The indictment does not contain a narrative about how law enforcement tracked the comments to the defendant in particular.

In the Bondi-related counts, prosecutors included fewer details.

The charging document alleges Schroer "knowingly transmitted a communication in interstate and foreign commerce that contained a threat to injure former Attorney General Pamela Bondi; that is, the defendant posted a message on X that called for violence against former Attorney General Bondi that stated: 'were going to kill you Pam.'"

More Law&Crime coverage: 'Sniper-scope red dot' death threat against Pam Bondi on TikTok leads to arrest of suspect with 'multistate conviction history': Feds

The second Bond-related count similarly alleged the defendant intended to "assault, kidnap and murder" the recently fired official as retaliation over her work for the Trump administration as well.

An arrest warrant was issued the same day the indictment was filed.

On Thursday, the case was assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard W. Story and Magistrate Judge Anna W. Howard.

Also on Thursday, Schroer filed an affidavit requesting a federal public defender, which was quickly granted, court records show.