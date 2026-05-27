A 79-year-old Indiana man is accused of calmly greeting police officers at his front door after allegedly murdering his spouse, telling the cops "just my dog and my dead wife" when asked if anyone else was inside his home.

"I just went nuts," James R. Chelf, of Allen County, told the officers who showed up at his Yoder residence in the Woodlake Estates Mobile Home Park on Friday night, according to court documents obtained by local ABC affiliate WPTA.

"I'm sorry," Chelf allegedly said after casually telling the cops about the bloody murder scene inside the home. "I have no reason why."

Chelf was arrested and charged with murder after the grisly discovery, with police alleging that he shot his wife with a revolver during an argument. The woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds and bleeding from her head, WPTA reports.

"I just lost my mind," Chelf allegedly admitted.

The septuagenarian walked over to his neighbor's home after the shooting and told them "I just shot my wife," according to court documents. Chelf allegedly asked the neighbor to call 911 and then walked back to his residence to wait for officers.

After the cops arrived around 10:15 p.m., Chelf told them he left the .38 Special Smith & Wesson revolver that he used to shoot his wife on their dining room table, according to the court documents. The weapon was allegedly recovered with three spent casings, two live rounds, and one empty chamber.

Chelf was taken into custody and booked into the Allen County Jail. In an interview with police, Chelf allegedly said he was arguing with his wife while she was working on a project in their bedroom. He claimed he could not remember what they were fighting about, only that he shot her during the argument, per the court documents.

Chelf is due to appear in court on June 8 for a trial-setting hearing. He is being held without bond.