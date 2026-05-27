A man in Kentucky is accused of barreling through a group of people at a bus stop — killing one — and then admitting that he had drunk alcohol but saying this did not cause the crash.

Kevin Moore, 45, has been charged with murder in the death of 43-year-old Danielle Cordes. He has also been charged with first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, disregarding a traffic light, and first-degree criminal mischief. According to Jefferson County Jail records reviewed by Law&Crime, he was booked into the detention center on Tuesday.

On Monday, five people were waiting at a bus stop at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Rockford Lane in Shively, Kentucky, a suburb just south of Louisville. Suddenly, a truck was racing toward them.

"We determined that the vehicle had appeared to have ran a red light, struck another vehicle, and afterwards continued on and struck some people standing at a bus stop," Shively Police Sgt. Jordan Brown told area ABC affiliate WHAS.

Cordes was killed. Four others were hurt, with two of them reportedly suffering life-threatening injuries.

When police responded to the scene, Moore admitted to having driven the black Chevy Silverado that crashed but said "the accident was not his fault even though he was drunk due to him consuming alcoholic beverages," according to his arrest citation obtained by the outlet. He allegedly said he had drunk tequila about an hour before the crash.

Moore, however, declined to take a field sobriety test "because he knows that he is drunk and instead asked officers to take him to jail," according to the citation. He is said to have had the odor of alcohol on his breath and to have been unsteady on his feet.

Moore was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.