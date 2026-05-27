A Wisconsin woman allegedly spent several days in the Miami area drugging and stealing expensive jewelry and clothes from men she met at clubs and hotels, Florida authorities said.

Deziree Nicole Hood, 20, is facing two counts of grand theft and one count of false imprisonment for separate incidents that occurred earlier this month.

According to a probable cause arrest affidavit reviewed by Law&Crime, the first incident occurred on May 16 at Candlewood Suites Hotel in Virginia Gardens. The victim told cops he met with Hood at the hotel where they had drinks. He said Hood handed him a drink and shortly thereafter he "began feeling disoriented, dizzy and unable to remember subsequent events," the affidavit stated.

When he awoke, his $14,000 Rolex Oyster Perpetual watch was gone, per cops. A blood test on the victim came up positive for benzodiazepines, also known as benzos. The drug was administered without the victim's knowledge or consent, cops said.

Hood was apparently not shy about showing off her new merchandise: Cops found a selfie on her social media allegedly showing her wearing the watch.

The second incident occurred on May 21. This victim told cops he met Hood at a club and the two went back to the W Miami hotel at 485 Brickell Ave. in Miami around 3 a.m. They continued drinking until 6 a.m., when the victim fell asleep.

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When the victim woke up around 10 a.m., he found that Hood was gone, along with several pieces of his designer clothing and jewelry, valued at $60,000. Security cameras allegedly showed Hood walking out of the building around 7:30 a.m. holding a large bag.

The victim tried to call Hood on her phone and via Instagram, but she did not respond. Cops identified Hood from her phone number and the victim picked her out in a photo lineup, according to police.

Police arrested her for both cases on Saturday and transported her to the Miami-Dade Jail, where she has since posted bond. Her next court date is not listed.