Antonio Brown Wanted for Arrest After Allegedly Attacking a Moving Truck Driver

Controversial football player Antonio Brown faces arrest this week, after he and a trainer allegedly attacked a moving truck driver.

SLATER SCOOP: An arrest warrant was just issued for Antonio Brown. There is no bond. pic.twitter.com/CZpkHbrbZz — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) January 23, 2020

The alleged victim got into disagreement with Brown on Tuesday over payment for a California-to-Florida move, court docs said according to TMZ Sports. He requested the $4,000 fee on arriving in Hollywood, Florida before the items were taken off the truck. Brown allegedly refused. When the driver tried to leave with the stuff still in the vehicle, the defendant threw a rock at the driver’s side door, court docs said.

The moving company then had the driver come back to Brown’s home to drop off the items, and told him there’s be an extra $860 payment to cover damage. The thing is, Brown allegedly only gave the initial $4,000, and refused to pay more. An argument allegedly ensued. Brown allegedly barged into the driver’s side of the truck cabin, and hit the victim. The defendant was restrained by other people, but trainer and co-defendant Glenn Holt allegedly took the truck keys, and opened the truck. The driver claimed Brown and his friends accidentally unloaded another customer’s things, court docs said. They allegedly threw this back. The alleged victim claimed to have sustained scratches, redness, and cuts in the incident.

Holt was arrested on a charge of burglary with assault. He did not speak to reporters after bonding out of jail.

“This is a serious charge but these allegations are way overblown,” his attorney Eric Rudenberg told WPLG.

The arrest warrant is just the newest controversy for Brown. The defendant, who made a name for himself as a wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, was let go by the New England Patriots after less than two weeks on the job amid lawsuits that he sexually assaulted a trainer several times and stiffed staffers on pay. He was also accused in a Sports Illustrated report of sexual misconduct against an artist. Brown’s stint with team followed a split with the Oakland Raiders.

“They want my name slandered,” he wrote in an enigmatic Tweet Wednesday morning.

[Image via Michael Reaves/Getty Images.]