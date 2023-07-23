A Florida man was arrested last week after a Collier County deputy clocked him driving more than 120 miles per hour, the sheriff’s office said.

Just after midnight on July 19, a deputy spotted a Nissan Murano traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 75 in Naples, according to the arrest report. The deputy’s radar showed the driver was speeding at 117 miles per hour in a 70 miles per hour zone, authorities said.

The deputy tried to pulled the driver over, but they refused to stop — the deputy noted in the driver’s arrest report that he was traveling over 120 miles per hour in an effort to catch up to the speeder.

The driver — later identified as 22-year-old Gary Miller — allegedly pulled off the highway on the next exit and continued driving away from the deputy.

“It was apparent to me that the driver was attempting to flee from a marked patrol vehicle,” the deputy wrote in Miller’s arrest report.

Eventually, Miller allegedly pulled into community, but it was gated, so he got stuck and the deputy was able to block him in the community’s entrance.

Miller “immediately opened the driver’s door” and “exited the vehicle with his hands in the air,” according to his arrest report.

The deputy handcuffed Miller and placed him in the back of his squad car. Inside the car, he told the deputy he panicked when he saw the police lights behind him, according to his arrest report.

Miller allegedly told the deputy he was on his way to the casino in Fort Myers. However, the only casino in the area was east of his location; not in Fort Myers, but in Immokalee.

Dispatch pulled up Miller’s driving record and discovered he only has a learner’s permit, according to his arrest report.

On his way to jail, Miller allegedly told the deputy that it “felt like he was in Grand Theft Auto,” which is a high-speed chase video game.

Miller was booked for a felony charge of fleeing or eluding police. His arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 14 at 8:30 a.m.

