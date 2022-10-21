Trump Accuses DOJ of Giving ‘Not Fully Accurate’ Executive Privilege Logs to Special Master in Mar-a-Lago Document Dispute

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump have accused the U.S. Department of Justice of filing “not fully accurate” descriptions of a dispute over documents seized from Mar-a-Lago.

Trump’s late Thursday filing followed a DOJ document submitted to Senior U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie, the independent special master tapped to mediate Trump’s spat with the DOJ and to issue recommended rulings in it. The DOJ said Trump was bizarrely attempting to claim executive privilege over documents Trump considered “personal” in nature — which the DOJ said was something Trump “cannot logically” do.

“Only official records are subject to assertions of Executive Privilege,” federal prosecutors wrote earlier on Thursday in an attempt to distinguish between personal records and presidential records — which is one area of dispute under the Presidential Records Act.

The second area of dispute, according to the DOJ’s letter, is whether the documents that are presidential in nature are governed by some form of executive privilege. The DOJ has long asserted — and indeed reasserted on Thursday — that Trump cannot claim executive privilege against the current executive branch itself. The privilege, according to the DOJ, is held by the branch of government, not by the individual who is elected president.

Trump attorney James M. Trusty responded later in the day by acknowledging that his team and the DOJ “met and conferred” to discuss the material in question on Oct. 19 and suggested that the DOJ had somewhat blindsided him.

“Up until receipt of the Defendant’s October 20, 2022 filing, we anticipated that there would be a joint submission and an exchange between the parties preceding that joint submission to confirm both parties’ positions,” Trusty wrote. “This is consistent with the process that was undertaken for the October 3, 2022 joint submission with the Filter Team. Instead, the government filed its own log and presented its legal positions on the documents for which there is dispute between the parties.”

“Unfortunately, the log submitted by the government is not fully accurate as to the Plaintiff’s position on various documents,” Trusty added.

“In light of these facts, the Plaintiff will file our position on the documents that remain in dispute by the close of business on October 24, 2022,” he continued.

The assertion that the DOJ’s description was “not fully accurate” was not immediately backed up with specific references — but, as noted, more is promised on Monday.

Federal agents seized a cache of material from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and resort club on Aug. 8. The DOJ asserted that some of the material was classified and secret — to varying degrees of severity.

Since the Aug. 8 seizure, the material has been divided several times. The specific documents in question are part of a subset of materials called “Filter A” materials — so named because they were divided off for review by an internal DOJ team that is separate from the “case team” that is investigating whether any criminal laws were violated when the documents were taken from the White House to Florida and kept at Mar-a-Lago after the National Archives and Records Administration asked for them to be returned.

According to previous filings, the “Filter A” materials include items such as a draft immigration initiative, a letter to Robert Mueller, documents surrounding Rod Blagojevich’s clemency petition, letters from the National Archives and Records Administration, and document which contains “handwritten names, numbers and notes” involving “The President’s Calls,” including a so-called “Message from Rudy.”

A total of 21 items are contained within the “Filter A” set of documents. The statuses of several of those papers were previously agreed upon or settled by the parties. Fifteen documents are cited in the DOJ’s letter, and 11 of those remain in dispute, according to the DOJ’s letter.

The bulk of the disputes are over whether the material is personal or presidential in nature. The DOJ said Trump cannot claim documents involving pardon requests or inherently presidential acts are personal.

The DOJ asserted in its earlier Thursday filing that the Mar-a-Lago matter involved an “ongoing criminal investigation.” In one past filing, the DOJ said the case was a “criminal investigation with direct implications for national security.”

The DOJ filing is available here; Trump’s brief response is here.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]