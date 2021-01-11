The day that Twitter permanently suspended outgoing President Donald Trump’s account, the company justified that action in part because of chatter observed on and off their platform of a “proposed secondary attack” back at the U.S. Capitol and its analogues in a 50 states on Jan. 17, three days before Inauguration Day.

“Plans for future armed protests have already begun proliferating on and off-Twitter, including a proposed secondary attack on the US Capitol and state capitol buildings on January 17, 2021,” Twitter wrote in a blog post.

Reached for elaboration on those threats, a Twitter representative told Law&Crime she had nothing to add to that statement “for now.”

Though it is unclear why organizers chose that date, national security reporter Marcy Wheeler noted that the 17th letter of the alphabet is “Q,” a rallying cry for conspiracy theorists who believe in an apocalyptic war against a shadowy cabal of Democratic pedophiles and Satanists. Their devotion to a worldview ending a violent “storm” to eradicate their imagined enemies has led an FBI branch to brand them a terrorist threat, well before those ideas have been linked to an insurrection.

Among the white supremacist, anti-government, neo-Nazi and other extremist groups spotted during the Capitol Siege were: Proud Boys, Oathkeepers, NSC131, New Jersey European Heritage Association, far-right podcaster Nick Fuentes’s Groypers, American Nationalist Party, and American Guard, according to a study by the Network Contagion Research Institute, whose lead author is ex-U.S. Congressman Denver Riggleman (R-Va.).

Law&Crime reached out to law enforcement agencies in all 50 states about how they plan to secure their statehouses in the lead-up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. Authorities from more than a fifth responded by press time: from Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington State, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, most of them citing policy against sharing specific information about operational and security plans.

Washington State already has activated the National Guard, while several expressed awareness of possible tensions ahead of Biden’s inauguration. No state law enforcement organizations expressed awareness of any groups seeking permits for Jan. 17, though some referred questions on that topic to other government authorities.

This story will be updated as the responses continue to come in, with the most significant responses have been shared below.

Georgia

One of the prime targets of pro-Trump conspiracy theories, Georgia is where the outgoing president apparently tried to extort Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) to “find” 11,780 votes that would tip the election in his favor or face unspecified criminal prosecution. Trump has also bullied fellow Republican Gov. Brian Kemp online for defending the integrity of the Peach State’s elections, despite previously being associated with a massive voter roll purge during his gubernatorial race against Stacy Abrams years earlier. Republicans amplified election-fraud lies during the Senate runoff elections, fighting in court to discredit certain forms of mail-in voting that traditionally favor Democrats. Georgia’s also the home of L. Lin Wood, the rabidly pro-Trump lawyer with a huge social media presence who recently called for Vice President Mike Pence’s execution on Parler.

So it is little surprise that Atlanta authorities take the threat seriously.

“The City of Atlanta Police Department (APD) continues to coordinate with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to respond should protests or illegal activity occur,” public affairs director Chata Spikes told us in an email. “At present, there are no verified threats to indicate that violent activity is being planned in the City of Atlanta. If activity begins to occur, APD is prepared to respond quickly. We do not share operational or security plans.”

“However, the safety and security of our city and citizens is our priority,” Spikes added.

The Department of Public Safety’s Franka Young also played the agency’s cards close to the chest.

“We are aware of potential protests on Jan. 17,” Young wrote in an email. “However, we do not share our operational plans. We are prepared to respond in the appropriate manner as we have always done in the past. Our primary concern will always be the safety of everyone who works at or visits the Capitol grounds.”

Maine

Republican Sen. Susan Collins, who regularly vacillates between expressions of concern over and cover for Trump’s actions, refused to embrace his conspiracy theories. The partisan divisions of her purple state are apparent in being one of two that allows for the split of electors, which occurred this year.

Disclosing that no applications for permits have been filed for Jan. 17, the Bureau of Capitol Police remains on guard.

“The Bureau of Capitol Police is the law enforcement agency responsible for protecting the safety of the State Capitol and the office buildings that comprise the seat of Maine’s government,” the bureau wrote in an unsigned statement. “It takes that mission very seriously. The Capitol Police adjust protocols appropriately, when and as needed, but, as a matter of longstanding practice, it does not discuss specific operational details of its work.”

Michigan

The Michigan State Capitol Commission is poised to pass a ban on open carry into the building on Monday, a measure considered in reaction to the U.S. Capitol siege but also significant in a state where armed throngs poured into the statehouse by the hundreds—and the law previously allowed it.

“We continually monitor for security threats and maintain situational awareness of what is happening in Michigan and across the country,” Michigan State Police spokeswoman Shanon Banner told Law&Crime in an email. “Our security planning is fluid and adjustments are made as needed, from day-to-day.”

Trump and his loyalists unsuccessfully tried to discredit the state’s free and fair elections in every possible venue. The result was confirmed by recount, audit, and state and federal litigation, where suits by the outgoing president, Sidney Powell and L. Lin Wood, and a bevy of pro-Trump charities were filed and dismissed. It is the state where Rudy Giuliani held a hearing with his SNL-parodied so-called “star witness” Mellisa Carrone, who spouted misinformation about Dominion Voting Systems, even after judges who looked into their wild allegations laughed them out of court.

After the stunt hearing, death threats poured in against state lawmakers, particularly Black Democratic Rep. Cynthia Johnson, whose city of Detroit was the target of racist attacks to discredit the election.

Authorities say they are “aware of an online promotion of a march on state capitols” on Jan. 17, but they are reluctant to say more than that.

“Security enhancements are both seen and unseen,” Banner said. “In general, we don’t discuss security measures, but I can confirm that we will be increasing our visible presence at the Capitol for the next couple of weeks starting this morning.”

New York State

The Empire State deployed some 1,000 National Guard members to Capitol Hill on Saturday to assist with security for Biden’s inauguration, but attention is also being paid to beefing up protection at home.

“Given recent events in Washington and across the country, the New York State Police has, out of an abundance of caution, taken steps to harden security in and around the State Capitol in Albany,” the Troopers’ spokesman Beau Duffy wrote in a statement. “These restrictions are in place until further notice.”

Washington State

Overshadowed by the U.S. Capitol siege, a more than 100-strong pro-Trump mob breached the gate of Gov. Jay Inslee’s residence on Jan. 6th, and none of them have been arrested to date. They barely made headlines on between the insurrection, the certification of Biden’s elector victory, and the Democrats reclaiming control of both branches of Congress with the victories of Rev. Rafael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, who will soon be the first Black and Jewish men that Georgia has ever sent to the Senate.

The news was observed, however, in Washington, where MAGA rage has boiled since Trump attacked Inslee’s proactive approach to containing the coronavirus and criticized the federal response.

On Sunday, Inslee — a former Democratic presidential candidate who ran on a climate-change platform — activated the National Guard to protect the statehouse for the opening of the legislative session. At least three law enforcement organizations will secure the perimeter of the state capitol to let lawmakers pass rules allowing them to conduct business virtually during the ongoing pandemic.

“As legislators begin their work on behalf of the people of the state of Washington, we must do whatever we can to ensure that they can do that work without fear, intimidation or harassment,” the governor announced in a press release. “The actions we saw in both Washington, D.C. and Olympia earlier this week were completely unacceptable and will not be repeated in our state capital again.”

The Washington State Patrol’s Sgt. Darren Wright told Law&Crime that authorities will continue to monitor the situation.

“Right now, we’re going to get through this particular incident and event, and then we’ll start concentrating on the next one, which would probably be Inauguration Day,” Wright said in a phone interview.

