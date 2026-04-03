FedEx asked a federal judge Tuesday to force MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell to pay more than $2 million in damages in a lingering shipping debts dispute, claiming it has not received a dime.

Law&Crime reported in March 2025 that FedEx filed a federal lawsuit against MyPillow and Lindell in Tennessee, where the delivery service is headquartered. At the time, the suit sought nearly $9 million in unpaid debts, when other stiffed shipping companies had already aired grievances.

As it turns out, that Tennessee case ran its course quickly — by default — due to Lindell and MyPillow's nonresponse. Just five months after the suit was brought, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee entered a default judgment in FedEx's favor, finding MyPillow liable for $8,809,056.31 and Lindell for $2,677,933.31 in compensatory damages, plus costs and postjudgment interest at "4.08% yearly," the court docket shows.

From there, the question became about collection, also front and center of Smartmatic's ongoing and yearlong quest to get Lindell to pay sanctions for "frivolous" claims in court. To that end, FedEx first filed court documents in New York state court in October seeking summary judgment on the "foreign" Tennessee default judgment, this time in a jurisdiction where Lindell "regularly conducts business."

Lindell responded in December by removing the lawsuit to federal court, but FedEx has only redoubled its efforts since.

As before, FedEx alleged Tuesday that Lindell made false promises that he would pay the debt so he would be allowed to continue "shipping on credit."

"With respect to all of these representations made by Lindell, he made them at a time that he was informed FedEx was in the process of revoking My Pillow's credit privileges, stopping shipments for My Pillow altogether, or turning over My Pillow's accounts to debt collectors. Thus, Lindell made representations to prevent each of these things from happening, but Lindell knew his representations were false when they were made and he specifically intended FedEx to rely on the representations to keep shipments moving through the FedEx system on credit," the filing said.

Noting that FedEx "has not received any amount owed to it" following the default judgment Lindell has not appealed, the plaintiff asked U.S. District Judge John Koeltl, a Bill Clinton appointee, to issue an order adopting the findings on liability and damages, and to "retain jurisdiction" — forcing Lindell to pay the $2.67 million-plus sum accordingly.

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Just last month, another federal judge held Lindell in civil contempt for refusing to pay Smartmatic $56,369 in sanctions for more than a year. The voting machine company emphasized that Lindell had the money but chose not to pay, pointing out that he spent $187,037.87 of his Minnesota gubernatorial campaign funds to buy copies of his own book "What Are the Odds? From Crack Addict to CEO" from MyPillow Inc. — just to give them away.

Law&Crime reached out to a Lindell attorney for comment on the FedEx matter.

Read the full filing here.