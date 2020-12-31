Lin Wood’s Ex-Law Partners Claim He Was Taped Admitting to Assaults, Asserting He May Be ‘Christ Coming Back for Second Time’

Attorney L. Lin Wood may believe himself to be a vessel of the second coming, and he’s not referring to another Donald Trump presidential term. That’s what Wood’s former law partners wrote in a legal brief quoting what they describe as recorded conversations proving that the lawyer gunning to overturn the 2020 election has a habit of associating himself with “God Almighty.”

“I might actually be Christ coming back for a second time in the form of an imperfect man, elevating Christ consciousness,” an extraordinary footnote quotes Wood telling his partners. “That cause you to have a little bit of a chill? Who would be more eloquent to say what the will of God is, the belief of God in me.”

Wood is said to have called himself the representative of various Biblical figures.

“I represent Moses,” Wood allegedly declared on tape. “I represent Ananias the believer. I’m like the power of King David. Now look you all, I told you I was going to pray tonight to my God, not to myself, because to me there’s God and there’s me.”

The quotations came to light during contentious litigation between Wood and his former partners Nicole Wade, Jonathan Grunberg, and Taylor Wilson, who broke up from L. Lin Wood, P.C. earlier this year to start their own firm Wade, Grunberg & Wilson, LLC.

When they filed their lawsuit on Aug. 30, this year’s presidential election had still been months away, and Wood was known for representing Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse and QAnon adherent Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was then a congressional candidate. Wood previously had a long history with high-profile clients like the parents of JonBenet Ramsey and Richard Jewell, whose name he cleared in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics bombing.

The former partners claimed that their relationship with Wood spanning roughly half a decade started deteriorating late last year as Wood began to exhibit “erratic, hostile, abusive, and threatening” behavior.

“In the Fall of 2019, defendant Wood also committed assault and battery on Grunberg in an elevator of a hotel during an out of town deposition,” they wrote in their complaint, which also alleges that Wood attacked Wilson. “In both assaults, there was essentially no reason whatsoever for the attack, and defendant Wood later acknowledged and apologized for this violence.”

What’s more, the partners claim, Wood admitted to those assaults on tape.

“The truth is that Wood has admitted to these assaults on multiple recordings,” they wrote in a footnote, describing Wood’s denials as “malicious.”

Their attorney Andrew M. Beal did not respond to requests for comment, seeking further details about the allegations in court records and their contexts. The recordings are undated in court papers, except to say they were disclosed to Wood and his counsel this past March.

The partners want a Georgia judge to enforce the terms of a settlement agreement signed in March 2020, which they claim Wood fraudulently induced them into signing and then refused to pay what he owed.

Clapping back at the lawsuit as a “shakedown effort,” Wood filed counterclaims of defamation and false light invasion of privacy, describing the lawsuit’s lurid details of his exploding at his former partners impertinent and “scandalous.” The complaint quotes him dropping him the F-bomb some 15 times and derisively calling Grunberg a “Chilean Jew.”

“You look in the mirror and you’re gonna see a Chilean Jewish fucking crook,” Wood told Grunberg in a voicemail on Feb. 17, 2020, according to the complaint. “Goodbye, Jonathan… you sorry bastard.”

Denying that they defamed Wood by accusing him of being “mentally unstable,” “delusional,” or having a “God-complex,” the partners claim they are simply quoting his well-documented words. The remarks come from a Dec. 23 filing seeking to punish Wood’s “frivolous” countersuit under Georgia’s anti-SLAPP law.

Short for “strategic lawsuits against public participation,” anti-SLAPP lawsuits are designed to punish those who abuse the court system to stifle speech. The partners argue that Wood countersued to burden them with “undue legal expenses and delay.”

“This is the very conduct targeted by Georgia’s Anti-SLAPP statute,” they argue, seeking the allegations stricken and their legal expenses reimbursed.

Wood, who did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment about what he meant by the remarks attributed to him, has been staring down possible penalties for his post-election antics.

Earlier this month, a Delaware judge found that he may have violated professional rules for conduct in Wisconsin and Georgia, including by filing a lawsuit without a plaintiff’s authorization, submitting a false affidavit, and making a series of errors that could verge upon incompetence. Wood previously denied those allegations and told Law&Crime he is seeking a lawyer to fight them in court.

Attorneys for the state of Michigan and city of Detroit have been seeking sanctions for his litigation there with conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell, who named her quartet of lawsuits the “Kraken” after the mythical octopus-like monster before losing all four cases. The lawyer for Detroit revealed plans to ask a judge to refer their legal team to the Michigan bar for possible grievance proceedings.

Wood was also the recent recipient of a letter from Dominion Voting Systems, demanding that he preserve documents and warning of imminent litigation. Smartmatic has threatened litigation as well.

Read the legal brief by Wood’s ex-partners below:

