Pro-Trump Woman Shot and Killed at U.S. Capitol Retweeted Attorney Lin Wood’s ‘Must Be Done’ List Before She Died

A woman shot and killed during violent protests aimed at stopping the certification of Joe Biden as the next President of the United States has been identified as Ashli Babbit. That’s according to reporting by KUSI-TV, an independent television station in San Diego, Calif., which said Wednesday evening that it spoke Babbit’s husband. The New York Post and WTTG-TV, the FOX affiliate in Washington, D.C., also reported that Babbit was the woman killed.

BREAKING: Family confirms woman shot & killed at Capitol is Ashli Babbit. She owned a business in San Diego w/ her huband who did not come to DC. “I really dont know why she decided to do this,” her mother-in-law tells me. Police have not confirmed circumstances of shooting pic.twitter.com/OOYpNWpMLg — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) January 7, 2021

A Twitter account linked to Babbit, which was reviewed extensively by Law&Crime Wednesday night, indicates that Babbit was a staunch QAnon adherent who retweeted dozens of conspiracy-theory-laden missives originally posted by Georgia attorney L. Lin Wood.

Wood was at the helm of independent litigation in support President Donald Trump but lost every court case he has filed in support of keeping Trump in office. Indeed, Babbit’s final tweet was a retweet of an original message by Wood. The tweet contained what Wood — and, ergo, Babbit — deemed to be a “MUST BE DONE LIST before Congress meets today” to certify Biden’s election. The list demanded the resignation of and charges brought against Vice President Mike Pence and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. It also demanded the resignation of U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. Babbit issued the retweet of Wood’s list without adding her own comment.

Most of Babbit’s Twitter activity consisted of retweets. Occasionally, however, she posted pictures of herself wearing QAnon clothing and parroting the QAnon rallying cry “WWG1GWA,” meaning “Where We Go One, We Go All.”

Other tweets showed Babbit’s obvious and staunch support for Trump. Images showed her standing next to mountains of Trump flags and displaying a pile of Trump bumper stickers.

Her retweets also indicated she strongly supported what ultimately occurred at the U.S. Capitol Building. In one rare comment tweeted by her own hand, she answered “Jan 6, 2021” to the question, “When do we start winning???”

That was the date she lost her life.

Other tweets suggested Babbit was heavily invested in whatever was to occur Jan. 6th. In one retweet, she echoed President Trump’s call to the capital starting at 11:00 a.m., two hours before Congress was scheduled by federal law to meet to certify Biden’s win, for a so-called “Stop the Steal!” rally.

Another retweet appeared to suggest a “COUP” was being staged against Trump.

In yet another, she rubber-stamped the concept that Jan. 6th would “be 1776 all over again . . . only bigger and better.”

Another retweet was about planes full of Trump supporters, presumably en route to Washington, D.C., the day before the rally and the violence at the Capitol Building,

But Babbit’s nearly incessant retweets of content posted by Lin Wood, which are almost too numerous to count, stand out among a broader sea of retweets from other conservatives due to their sheer volume. Among the bizarre messages by Wood — again, retweeted by Babbit — were the following:

The Lin Wood retweets could go on and on. Notably, Babbit also retweeted the recently pardoned Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn and his pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell.

Babbit also retweeted a video call for supported to come to Washington issued by Donald Trump himself. And, she retweeted an answer as to why she (and others) were going to D.C. on Jan. 6th, the date she ultimately died: “Because my President asked me to.”

Rep. Markwayne Mullin, an Oklahoma Republican, told NBC News earlier that the woman shot and killed — who since has been identified as Babbit by her own family — “died because she stormed through the door and an officer had to make the split decision and had to shoot her.” Mullin said the officer’s life is now changed forever and that he grieved for the family of the victim. But he also claimed he would “have a hard time believing these [protesters] are actual, true Trump supporters” because he did not think genuine Trump fans were capable of such behavior.

Babbit served four tours with the U.S. Air Force as part of a total enlistment of 14 years. She “was a high level security official,” KUSI-TV reported.

[featured image via Ashli Babbit/Twitter]

