The triple murder trial for Lori Vallow Daybell, 49, a “doomsday cult”-connected mother of two dead children and two dead former husbands continues with a fourth day of testimony in Ada County, Idaho, on Thursday morning.

“There has been a death in the family of one of the prosecutor’s lead attorneys,” the prosecution said in a statement provided to Law&Crime after proceedings came to a close early on Wednesday afternoon. “The Court and defense have been gracious in allowing the prosecution to adjust to this personal situation.”

Vallow and her fifth and current husband, Chad Daybell, 54, stand accused of murder over the 2019 deaths of Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ashlyn Ryan, 17. The children disappeared on different dates in September of that year. Vallow was initially arrested in Hawaii in February 2020 on charges of child desertion. Daybell was arrested later that year after the children’s bodies were found buried at his property. The two defendants were indicted for the murder of Vallow’s children and Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell, 49, in May 2021. Initially being prosecuted as husband-and-wife co-defendants, the couple’s cases were recently severed and will be tried separately.

Last week, jury selection wrapped up with 12 jurors and six alternates being chosen from nearly 2,000 Ada County residents who received a summons. The trial is being overseen by Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce, who previously explained to would-be jurors that the complicated case is expected to last as long as eight weeks.

On Wednesday, jurors again heard from the lead Rexburg Police Department detective who worked the case of the missing children – and who was there when their remains were uncovered from shallow graves on Chad Daybell’s property. Jurors also heard from Fremont County Sheriff’s Deputy Lieutenant Joe Powell, who led the investigation into the murder of Tammy Daybell.

There was also a likely key phone call played in court on Wednesday:

LISTEN: Here is the phone call on the day the children’s bodies were found. #ChadDaybell is in his car watching investigators search his yard. Lori happens to call him from jail. She was in jail for not producing kids, Chad gets arrested this day. (played at Chad’s prelim) https://t.co/tZU9iLWlDg pic.twitter.com/Rk5gjit4LQ — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) April 12, 2023

Law&Crime correspondent Gigi McKelvey will provide rolling updates as the case progresses Thursday and throughout the trial:

Lori looks to be active with her attorneys this morning. She is talking to both of them and writing things down #LoriVallow@LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 13, 2023

Update: 9:42 A.M. MST – A Happy, Exciting Murder

Gibb says there was happiness and excitement Charles was dead #LoriVallow@LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 13, 2023

Update: 9:32 A.M. MST – First Zombies, Then Murdered

The thought they could cast out “Ned” and believed he left. They would see Charles was alive and it would be another spirit came in. That was Garrett which was cast out then Hiplos came and took over. #LoriVallow@LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 13, 2023

The next casting could have been less of the “group” attending. Lori was present for all castings. #LoriVallow@LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 13, 2023

Lori told Gibb he evolved into a high level dark entity. Lori said Brandon was part of Hitler’s regime. Gibb doesn’t remember castings for anyone else. #LoriVallow@LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 13, 2023

Lori told Gibb a dark spirit had entered Tylee. This was around April or May. With JJ Gibb was told he was possessed in September 2019. #LoriVallow@LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 13, 2023

Lori was back in AZ when Charles died. Melanie stayed at her house on July 9TH or 10th. After Melanie left Alex spent the night (on the 10th) the night before Charles was murdered. Lori said Alex needed to protect her from Charles. He was going to kill her. #LoriVallow… — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 13, 2023

Lori said she was there for the altercation. #LoriVallow@LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 13, 2023

Update: 9:20 A.M. MST – Lori’s Ex-Friend Details Her Beliefs

We move on to the light/dark scale. Lori told Gibb people who were light were people who before they came to earth had signed contracts with Jesus and those who were dark signed contracts with Satan. #LoriVallow@LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 13, 2023

People could change from light to dark and dark to light. Melanie said Brandon and Charles never attended these meetings. #LoriVallow@LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 13, 2023

Lori had a dream where Charles was going to Texas and she saw him and JJ in a car accident and Charles died in the dream so Charles would not be coming home in January #LoriVallow@LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 13, 2023

Lori would have revelations about different experiences with Charles. With Chad they thought their spouses would die. That was the plan revealed to them. #LoriVallow@LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 13, 2023

Melanie participated in castings in Jan-Feb 2019 after Lori learned Charles was dark. Charles was the 1st one Lori ever called dark. The 1st casting was at Zulema’s. Lori, Zulema, Christina, Nicole, Serena, and Melanie were there #LoriVallow@LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 13, 2023

The original sprit was in a spirit world and stuck between worlds. Sometimes the spirit had moved on – Gibb said it changed a lot. #LoriVallow@LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 13, 2023

Update: 9:07 A.M. MST – Melanie Gibb Takes the Stand

She met Chad a year or 2 before she met Lori. She said her and Chad were casual friends. #LoriVallow@LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 13, 2023

She met JJ the same time and place. #LoriVallow@LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 13, 2023

They would see each other daily, several times a week in the beginning until about January 2019. She didn’t see her as much as Lori was moving #LoriVallow@LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 13, 2023

Their communication was inconsistent but often. They took at trip to St George, Utah with several other women for a conference. Chad was there. She saw Chad and Lori interact #LoriVallow@LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 13, 2023

She talked to Lori about her meeting Chad. Lori said Chad told her they had been married in another time period and she believed it. She already believed in multiple lives #LoriVallow@LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 13, 2023

After the conference Melanie contacted Chad periodically – Lori and Chad stayed in touch after the conference. She told Melanie how often they would talk. #LoriVallow@LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 13, 2023

