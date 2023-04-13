Days after Michigan authorities arrested and identified two Wolverine State-based suspects in the alleged murder of a 23-year-old mom of one, a third suspect taken into custody in Ohio has been named and arraigned.

Wakeman, Ohio resident Kaylyn Marie Ramsey, 32, faces murder charges in the death last month of 23-year-old Kayla Belinda Sedoskey, who investigators said was found wrapped in a tarp under a door at an abandoned juvenile detention center in Michigan on March 2.

According to Michigan State Police, Ramsey was arraigned Wednesday on charges of open murder and conspiracy to commit homicide, several days after her alleged co-conspirators, 20-year-old Brin David Westley Smith and 23-year-old Sierra Nicole Bemis, were taken into the custody of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on the same charges.

“The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office is still reviewing the incident for possible charges on other suspects,” state police most recently said.

The worst fears of worried friends and family have been confirmed: Sedoskey was reportedly shot twice in the head and left at the abandoned Boysville Juvenile Detention Center in Frenchtown Township.

“Troopers from the Michigan State Police were dispatched to a suspected deceased subject at the abandoned Boysville Juvenile Detention Center in Frenchtown Township. The troopers located Monroe City resident Kayla Sedoskey on the floor inside the building,” state police said on March 3 following the discovery of Sedoskey’s death. “Monroe County Ambulance responded to the scene and declared her to be deceased.”

Monroe County jail records reviewed by Law&Crime show that Ramsey remains held in the open murder case. Law&Crime noted previously that the then-unnamed third suspect was arrested in Ohio on April 7 and slated to be hauled back to Michigan. Ramsey’s Ohio arrest took place in Huron County, after Michigan investigators determined that she and at least two more suspects plotted and carried out the murder of someone they knew.

Citing the victim’s biological mother, Fox 2 previously reported that an ex-boyfriend of Sedoskey’s had been harassing her and made comments about her being dead to him before the slaying.

Huron County court records indicate that Ramsey had an extradition hearing on the afternoon of April 10, Monday.

Ramsey and Smith both have $1,000,000 bonds, records show. Bemis’ bond was set at $500,000.

