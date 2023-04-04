Live updates: Lori Vallow jury selection for triple murder trial begins

The triple murder trial for Lori Vallow Daybell, 49, a “doomsday cult”-connected mother of two dead children and two dead ex-husbands began this week with jury selection.

Vallow and her fifth and current husband, Chad Daybell, 54, are each accused of murder in the 2019 deaths of Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17. The children disappeared on different dates in September of that year. Vallow was initially arrested in Hawaii in February 2020 on charges of child desertion. The two defendants were indicted for the murder of Vallow’s children and Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell, 49, in May 2021. The alleged killer couple’s cases were recently severed and will be tried separately.

The goal for jury selection in the case is to obtain 12 jurors and six alternates. The case is being overseen by Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce, who explained to potential jurors on Monday that the case is expected to last upwards of eight weeks.

More Law&Crime coverage: ‘I just want to stare her down’: Grandparents of Lori Vallow’s slain special needs son says cult mom ‘not winning’ triple murder trial

Last week, nearly 2,000 people in Ada County, Idaho were summoned and asked to return jury questionnaires. That pool will be whittled down substantially over the coming days.

One of the first efforts to cut back on would-be jurors came from a defense attorney who pointed out that one prospective juror has two children. He said the woman should be excused for “hardship” since the trial will be long and could impact her family life. Boyce disagreed and said the prospective juror will remain on the panel – for now.

The voir dire phase of the trial, specifically, will run from 8:30 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. Mountain Standard Time each day. Court hours are subject to change once the trial begins in earnest.

Law&Crime correspondent Gigi McKelvey will provide rolling updates as the case progresses:

Yesterday Lori was completely involved in jury selection. She was listening to the potential jurors, taking notes, and talking with her attorneys. #LoriVallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 4, 2023

Lori is smiling and laughing as she talks to Jim Archibald. She is wearing a black blazer and white top. She has glasses on #lorivallow@LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 4, 2023

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]