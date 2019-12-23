Jeffrey Epstein’s Brother Afraid for His Own Life

The brother of dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein fears for his life.

Mark Epstein is anxious to know whether or not his brother actually committed suicide or if he was murdered by unknown and shadowy forces who would have had access to the alleged sex trafficker’s jail cell in Manhattan, according to Fox Business.

The extant Epstein previously hired renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden to confirm or dispute the official narrative. Baden recently dished on Mark Epstein’s concerns:

He wants to know if it’s suicide or if it’s homicide, because if it’s homicide then his life may also be in danger. Homicide would be because his brother knew too much and whoever did it to his brother might then think that he knows too much even though his life was entirely different than his brother’s.

Mark Epstein hired the world-famous pathologist on the day his brother died and requested the doctor’s presence at the autopsy. New York City’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner previously determined that Epstein’s death was a “hanging” by “suicide.” Baden, however, pushed back on those findings.

In late October, Baden told Fox & Friends that several key fractures in Epstein’s neck were more consistent with homicide than suicide.

“Those three fractures are extremely unusual in suicidal hangings and could occur much more commonly in homicidal strangulation,” he told the morning show hosts. “I’ve not seen in 50 years where that occurred in a suicidal hanging case.”

Baden later shared a previously-unreleased image of those fractures–from the official Epstein autopsy–exclusively with Law&Crime.

“This usually does not happen in suicidal hangings because the ligature goes up under the mandible–the jaw bone–which is a tough bone,” he said. “It doesn’t fracture. In manual strangulation–or ligature strangulation–fractures can occur.”

“To have one fracture is unusual.” Baden noted later on. “To have two is rare, I’ve never seen three fractures in a suicidal hanging.”

During an appearance on Brian Ross Investigates, Baden pushed back against the city’s official determination. He said the initial forensic pathologist who examined Epstein was “inconclusive as to whether it was a suicide.” Baden also said that a “higher-up” made the final decision that Epstein killed himsellf by “checking the suicide box.”

“So, the official finding that it was a suicide came from your old office–the New York City Medical Examiner–you’re up against them now?” Law&Crime Network host Brian Ross asked Baden.

“Well, I have a difference of opinion,” he replied. “It looks like. Now, we don’t have all the information. The problem is once a death is classified as a suicide, that’s the end of the investigation.”

Ross followed up, asking, “And the person who did the classification was the person who conducted the autopsy?”

Baden replied in the negative:

No. The person who conducted the autopsy in my presence did not think there was enough information at that time to call it a suicide. … So, she put down “Pending Further Study,” meaning pending further investigations. All those investigations–getting information from the wardens, from the inmates, getting DNA from the ligature, as to who was handling the ligature–stop [the investigations] stop if it turns out to be a suicide. And one of the things that Mark, Jeffrey’s brother, was trying to get is: Why did the medical examiner’s officer change from “pending investigation” to [suicide]? They must have received some kind of additional information not present at the autopsy.

Baden later clarified that the appointed New York City official who signed off on Epstein’s official cause of death was not the same medical professional who actually performed the autopsy itself.

“So, not the person who actually conducted the autopsy?” Ross asked.

“That’s correct,” Baden confirmed.

Ross noted that the final decision was “kicked…upstairs” before asking whether enough information for such a final determination was “present from what [Baden] saw in the autopsy.”

“That’s correct,” Baden added. “It required a lot more investigation before one can call it a suicide and there has to be additional information like a video of him hanging himself but we don’t know what the FBI did and, of course, whose DNA is on the ligature. The medical examiner was very good before starting the autopsy in my presence. Swabbed the clothes that were on him so they could look for various DNA. But we don’t know what happened to the critical ligature that was left on the scene when it was cut off the body.”

Esptein’s body was discovered on August 10 of this year–less than a week after the nation’s highest profile prisoner was taken off suicide watch by officials at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, which is administered by the federal Bureau of Prisons.

Legal experts were uniformly “stunned” by the lack of attention paid to the since-deceased inmate. Many commentators have repeatedly expressed varying degrees of disbelief that Epstein killed himself while awaiting trial because the former alleged billionaire was said to be armed with extensive knowledge of other powerful men who allegedly took part in a global elite conspiracy to traffic and rape young women and/or girls over the course of several years.

Skepticism about the government’s official narrative increased apace after it was revealed that Epstein’s death had first been mentioned on the anonymous 4chan forum and that prison guards who were supposed to have been watching him allegedly falsified prison logs on the night of his death.

Rumors of Epstein’s illicit activities on his plane, the “Lolita Express,” and his private island, Little Saint James, have spread across the internet for over a decade. Those suspicions grew after Gawker published flight logs which showed that former president Bill Clinton frequently took trips with Epstein.

[image via Florida Department of Law Enforcement via Getty Images]