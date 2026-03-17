An Oklahoma man accused of vowing to publicly execute President Donald Trump, FBI Director Kash Patel, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and former presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Joe Biden has admitted to spewing death threats over social media.

Jacob Hudson, a military veteran from Muskogee who refers to himself as "Batman," has changed his not guilty plea to guilty after accepting a deal from the Justice Department that drops a charge of threats to impede, intimidate, interfere and retaliate against a federal law enforcement officer. He has pleaded guilty to two counts of interstate communications with a threat to injure the person of another for threats made against Patel and his wife, Alexis Wilkins, in late 2025.

Hudson faces a maximum of five years in federal prison, according to court documents. His sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

A magistrate judge in the Eastern District of Oklahoma signed off on Hudson's plea agreement Monday, and he was remanded back into custody. The agreement states that Hudson recognizes "if this matter were to proceed to trial, the United States could prove the following facts beyond a reasonable doubt, and that these facts accurately represent the defendant's provable offense conduct and specific offense characteristics: Beginning on or about October 29, 2025, and continuing until on or about November 20, 2025, in the Eastern District of Oklahoma, I did knowingly and willfully transmit in interstate commerce communications which contained multiple threats to injure K.P. and A.W., including threats to kill them."

"In making these threats, I did so with knowledge the communications would be viewed as a threat," the agreement adds.

Hudson, who served in the U.S. Air Force, was accused of writing things like "you're all gonna be publicly executed" about Patel, Wilkins, Trump and others while citing their alleged involvement in the release of the "Epstein list." He allegedly posted on Facebook and Instagram and made repeated references to the Jeffrey Epstein case, which has been a source of controversy for the Trump administration, with the president and other officials taking heat for not releasing all of the documents related to the disgraced financier and child sex allegations.

"They are all finna lose their heads," Hudson said, according to the federal complaint. "I promise."

Taking aim at Patel and his wife Wilkins, specifically, Hudson tagged them on Instagram and said, "You're both gonna be publicly executed for hurting kids."

He tagged Patel, Trump, and Bondi in an October 2025 post and allegedly wrote, "I will literally slap the f—in taste outta your mouth if you keep bulls—in with the #releasetheepsteinfiles. F— you and @realdonaldtrump and @agpambondi and all the other pedos."

In another post, he said, "F— around and find out. Come get me h—. Try me," according to the complaint. "You're all gonna be publicly executed … I promise you that," Hudson allegedly blasted.

He told Bush, Obama and Biden, "You're all getting it too! All Public executions!" according to the complaint. "You really do fail to realize who the f— I am," Hudson allegedly said.

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Investigators spoke with Hudson's brother, who told them that he "has very strong political beliefs which have previously resulted in Hudson being involved in fights with his family," according to prosecutors. Hudson was also arrested in Muskogee in September 2025 after he allegedly attempted to break into a neighbor's house while "screaming death threats," according to court documents.

"The defendant was screaming about wanting to kill President Trump," an order to detain Hudson alleges.

Prosecutors say Hudson referred to himself as "Batman" while being taken into custody. He allegedly admitted to making the posts and said during interviews that "all he cares about is protecting children," along with referencing the Epstein investigation.