It's been nearly 30 days since the Trump administration DOJ blew past the Epstein Files Transparency Act's deadline to release long-demanded documents, an act "openly defying" the bipartisan mandate passed by Congress. Given that and other perversions of justice, like the fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good in Minnesota, say the Clintons, there's no reason for them to show up for depositions about their knowledge, if any, of Jeffrey Epstein's crimes.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton openly flirted with contempt on Tuesday, essentially daring House Republicans — specifically Rep. James Comer, R-Ky. — to try to jail them for refusing to comply with a subpoena.

The Clintons — whose past ties to Epstein and his sex-trafficking accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell are well-known, just as President Donald Trump's past longtime friendship with Epstein is well-documented — in a letter posted publicly Tuesday rattled off a litany of "unprecedented" Trump administration actions as cover for their non-compliance.

"People have been seized by masked federal agents from their homes, their workplaces, and the streets of the communities. Students and scientists with visas permitting them to study and work here have been deported without due process," the letter began. "The people who laid siege to the U.S. Capitol have been pardoned and called heroes."

"The Justice Department has been used as a weapon, at the direction of the President, to pursue political opponents. And most recently and searingly, an ICE agent killed an unarmed mother only days ago," the letter said, referencing Good's death in Minneapolis.

What does that have to do with testifying about Epstein? According to the Clintons, "now" is the "time" to decide enough is enough, to "fight for this country, its principles and its people, no matter the consequences."

The Clintons do not appear to be concerned about legal jeopardy, citing a "legal analysis" they handed to Comer deeming his subpoenas "legally invalid."

"You subpoenaed eight people in addition to us. You dismissed seven of those eight without any of them saying a single word to you," the letter went on. "You made no attempt to force them to appear. In fact, since you started your investigation last year, you have interviewed a total of two people. Two."

Worse yet, said the Clintons, Comer has "done nothing" to use his "oversight" authority to force the Trump administration and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act's dictates and "follow the law."

"Despite everything that needs to be done to help our country, you are on the cusp of bringing Congress to a halt to pursue a rarely used process literally designed to result in our imprisonment," the letter went on. This is not the way out of America's ills, and we will forcefully defend ourselves."

Comer responded to Bill Clinton on X by slamming the "unacceptable" excuse.

"You're right, President Clinton. This is about right and wrong. Epstein's survivors deserve justice and answers," Comer posted. "Refusing to comply with a bipartisan, duly authorized congressional subpoena in our Epstein investigation is unacceptable. No one is above the law."