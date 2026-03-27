There's a sort of chicken-and-egg scenario playing out over the release — and redaction — of the Epstein files. Which comes first: evidence of wrongdoing from other parties and then filed charges, or filed charges and then evidence of wrongdoing to support it?

The DOJ has reportedly decided not to move forward with any alleged co-conspirators of Jeffrey Epstein — who has been linked to President Donald Trump — which makes what is or isn't in the files a moot point.

Although in criminal cases, suppressed evidence typically works in favor of the defendant, it is often found to be a violation of constitutional rights. However, in this instance, suppressed evidence may paint certain parties in a negative light rather than exonerate them.

Who's to say that revealing what's missing from the Epstein files would result in additional criminal charges, but the question is, why is evidence being suppressed in the first place?

It has been reported that the DOJ has allegedly engaged in evidence suppression by withholding files, removing key documents, and redacting documents that could incriminate named individuals. With that evidence supposedly suppressed, investigators and those interested in prosecutorial justice cannot ascertain if further charges should be filed.

Ironically, the Epstein Files Transparency Act was intended to offer full disclosure regarding the investigation and prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

However, even if full transparency were to be granted, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2024 that presidents have absolute immunity from prosecution for official acts while in office.

The Supreme Court held that sitting presidents can be prosecuted for unofficial, private acts, though the definition of these versus official acts is broad, and official acts cannot be used as evidence to support a "private" crime committed.

As such, the lack of transparency is the least of the problems regarding justice and upholding the law. As Justice Sotomayor wrote in her dissent regarding presidential immunity:

"The President of the United States is the most powerful person in the country, and possibly the world. When he uses his official powers in any way, under the majority's reasoning, he now will be insulated from criminal prosecution. Orders the Navy's Seal Team 6 to assassinate a political rival? Immune. Organizes a military coup to hold onto power? Immune. Takes a bribe in exchange for a pardon? Immune. Immune, immune, immune."

Seemingly, so long as Trump is in office, he can act in any way he sees fit, while operating in an official capacity and otherwise, without retribution or accountability. However, complete document transparency could be the catalyst for filing charges.

In the case of the Epstein files, even if evidence was presented of criminal activity, presidential immunity may override any next steps.