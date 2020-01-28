Watch Live: Press Conference on Fotis Dulos’s Condition After Apparent Suicide Attempt

After an apparent suicide attempt at his home in Farmington, Connecticut, multiple news outlets reported that Fotis Dulos was dead. Attorney Norm Pattis then said that he was informed his client still had a faint pulse and was being rushed to the hospital. Dulos is currently listed in critical condition due to carbon monoxide poisoning. A press conference was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Dulos has been accused of capital murder, murder, kidnapping in the first degree, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution in the disappearance and presumed death of his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos. Dulos’s former girlfriend Michelle Troconis faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution. Kent Mawhinney, a lawyer who represented his friend Dulos in a lawsuit filed by Dulos’s mother-in-law Gloria Farber, has also been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Jennifer Dulos’s body has not been found. She went missing on May 24, 2019 after dropping off her children at school. Authorities believe she was the victim of a violent crime.

In recent days, Fotis Dulos was accused of violating his bail conditions by removing items from a Jennifer Dulos memorial. Pattis claimed the memorial was meant to taunt his client. Dulos was under house arrest, and a bail-related hearing was scheduled for Tuesday at noon.

[Image via Erik Trautmann/Hearst Connecticut Media/Pool.]