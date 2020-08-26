Surveillance Video Shows Fotis Dulos Making Multiple Stops to Dump Alleged Evidence of Wife’s Murder

Newly released surveillance footage shows a man–identified by police as now-dead murder defendant Fotis Dulos–making multiple stops to throw away garbage on May 24, 2019. He was throwing away evidence of his wife’s murder, police have said. But the defense attorney for Fotis’s then-girlfriend Michelle Troconis is using the video fight the charges against her. The defense is seeking to relax Troconis’s bond conditions.

Coming up at 10, see new video released by Michelle Troconis’ defense showing Fotis Dulos dumping bags of trash along Albany Ave. the day #Jenniferdulos disappeared. They want her conditions of release loosened in part to see her father who is recovering from #COVID19. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/7SJGSmHZlZ — Dave Puglisi (@DavePuglisiTV) August 25, 2020

Police say Dulos murdered his estranged wife Jennifer Farber Dulos at her home in New Canaan, Connecticut on May 24, 2019. They were in the middle of an ugly divorce. He allegedly had the help of Troconis in discarding the evidence in Hartford. Friend and attorney Kent Mawhinney is also charged in a conspiracy case. The victim, who is still missing, is presumed dead.

Troconis has pretty much thrown her boyfriend–who died of suicide in January–under the bus, saying she thought it was a mistake to trust him. Now her attorney Jon Schoenhorn is arguging that this footage didn’t show her participating in throwing away the evidence; only that she was a bystander riding in the vehicle.

Schoenhorn also asserts that interrogation footage shows that police misled in describing their interview with Troconis, back when she had another attorney. The defendant’s attorneys said that footage showed that she had trouble with the English language, and didn’t clearly understand police questions or words, according to WTNH. (She went to college in Venezuela.) Schoenhorn also said that police would interrupt Troconis as a tactic.

Troconis and Mawhinney have pleaded not guilty. Fotis Dulos denied guilt in his suicide letter. As for the Hartford evidence, Dulos’s defense asserted after his death that he had panicked when finding bloodied evidence dumped in the back porch of his Farmington residence, and dumped the items.

[Screengrab via WTNH]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]