A corrections officer in Washington state backed up over his ex-girlfriend's head after she fell to the ground — dragging her face across the pavement as he continued reversing — while allegedly ignoring a friend who was yelling at him to stop. The man was ordered to spend just three weekends behind bars for it.

Cameron Boucher, 23, pleaded guilty on May 15 to vehicular assault DUI, driving recklessly and with disregard for the safety of others in connection with the January 2025 incident, according to online court records.

The Tacoma News Tribune covered Boucher's sentencing and on Wednesday reported that prosecutors recommended no additional jail time for him after he spent two days in jail following his arrest. He was sentenced to 10 days and ordered to spend the next three weekends behind bars by a Pierce County Superior Court judge.

According to Boucher's defense attorney and the DA's office, the victim was an initiator or willing participant in the New Year's Eve incident, which led to the recommendation of no additional jail time, the Tribune reports. Both she and Boucher were admittedly drunk on the night of the incident, prosecutors say.

A friend of the victim was present and alleged that Boucher knew he was backing up over his ex's head with his Toyota Tacoma. They told police that the victim was "screaming very loudly" as Boucher rolled back over her, local Fox affiliate KCPQ reports.

The friend said they were yelling and banging on a truck window for Boucher to stop.

"Boucher continued to back over her head," according to court documents.

"My scalp had been dragged across concrete," the ex wrote in a victim statement. "My left ear was torn up. Bruises covered my legs. A deep laceration on the right side of my head required 9 staples. I couldn't work for over a month."

Boucher eventually pulled the vehicle forward slightly and the friend pulled the victim out from underneath his truck. Another witness at the scene went after Boucher, got into a fight with him and held him down until police arrived, according to cops.

Boucher was allegedly spotted tossing back "dark liquor shots" at a nearby bar before the incident, according to police. His ex suffered "substantial bodily harm" and was treated at a local hospital for multiple facial fractures.

Boucher, who was a Pierce County probationary corrections deputy, was arrested and charged that same night by Tacoma police. Pierce County later removed him from his position.

"He wasn't just some guy out partying," the ex said in her victim statement. "He was a law enforcement officer in training. A corrections deputy. He knew the law. He knew what DUI meant. And he broke that law anyway. He chose to gamble with someone else's life. My life."