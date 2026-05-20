A Wisconsin man went to Walmart to pick out the perfect knife to try to kill his ex-girlfriend with, then went to her house and stabbed her repeatedly as she held their baby daughter, cops say.

Ivan Aldair Canchola-Garcia, 28, was charged this week with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and other charges for the alleged May 15 attack in La Crosse, according to online court records. The allegations he faces are detailed in a criminal complaint obtained by local CBS and MyNetworkTV affiliate WKBT.

According to the complaint, police were called to the ex's home on 16th Street South and found her there with multiple stab wounds to her neck, armpit and shoulder blade. Canchola-Garcia allegedly showed up wearing a mask and gloves, then plunged his knife into her after buying it from a local Walmart.

Surveillance footage showed Canchola-Garcia purchasing the blade at the retail superstore just hours before he stabbed his ex, per the complaint. Police used license plate readers and Walmart security video to allegedly place him at the store before the stabbing.

When Canchola-Garcia allegedly attacked his ex, she was holding their 11-month-old daughter in her arms. The child was not hurt.

Police say Canchola-Garcia was caught on video getting rid of the knife, gloves and a mask at a Kwik Trip convenience store in the area. Officers recovered the evidence, according to the complaint.

After attacking the victim, Canchola-Garcia allegedly told a friend, "I did it. I did what I needed to do. I tried to kill her. I went for the neck."

Canchola-Garcia was arrested and charged with domestic abuse and use of a dangerous weapon, in addition to attempted intentional homicide. Court records show that he was being held this week in La Crosse County on a $1 million bond.