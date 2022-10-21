Ethan Crumbley Will Admit to Murder and Terrorism Charges in Oxford High School Shooting, Prosecutors Say

Accused Michigan high school murderer Ethan Crumbley will plead guilty to murder and terrorism charges on Monday, according to several local news reports which in turn cite Oakland County Chief Assistant Prosecutor David Williams.

“Crumbley is expected to plead guilty to all 24 charges on Monday,” Detroit NBC affiliate WDIV reported, again citing Williams. “It would be the first time a school shooter was convicted of terrorism.”

That television station also reported that no plea agreement and no reduction in the charges had been offered by the state.

“We can confirm that the shooter is expected to plead guilty to all 24 charges, including terrorism and the prosecutor has notified the victims,” Williams reportedly told the Associated Press.

The AP said Crumbley’s lawyers did not respond to a request for comment.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 24, according to a court docket reviewed by Law&Crime on Friday afternoon. The precise nature of that 8:30 a.m. hearing is not indicated on the docket; it is simply listed as a pretrial matter.

Four students died in the massacre on Nov. 30, 2021, at Michigan’s Oxford High School: Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin, and Justin Shilling.

Crumbley’s mother and father also face separate charges in connection with the shooting.

Myriad civil lawsuits have been filed against the school district. Those lawsuits allege that staffers and administrators did not heed warning signs or properly handle Crumbley after he was caught drawing violent images in class before he allegedly opened fire.

The case against Ethan Crumbley is number 2022-279506-FC in Oakland County, Michigan.

This is a developing story . . .

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]