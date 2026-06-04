An Ohio mom of two working at the popular restaurant Skyline Chili as a waitress was stabbed to death during a shift by an "ex-boyfriend" who had an "obsession" with her after just a few months of dating, pals and cops say.

"A customer just came in and stabbed one of our waitresses in the back and in the chest!" a woman said in a 911 call obtained by Law&Crime about Rick Wright, 37, who allegedly entered a Skyline Chili in Norwood on Tuesday and slaughtered Alyssa Hill, 27, in front of horrified patrons and staff.

"It was her ex-boyfriend," the caller said. "He ran out. He ran out the door."

Another woman who alerted police told a 911 dispatcher, "Oh s—, she's bleeding everywhere. She's leaning over. She has a knife in her back. The knife is located on her right shoulder."

The caller added, "It's still in her body."

Hill was serving customers in the Skyline's dining room when Wright allegedly attacked her with a knife, according to cops and witnesses. She was rushed to a local hospital but did not survive.

One witness told local Fox affiliate WXIX that they saw a man purported to be Wright being taken away in handcuffs "just waving like he was proud," according to the outlet. Wright was reportedly on probation at the time of the attack after he was convicted of assaulting a police officer.

One of Hill's longtime friends, Brook Crawford, told Law&Crime they had known each other for 15 years and spoken about Wright in the past.

"They were not together long," Crawford said. "She started getting red flags, so she left. Moved to a different area of town."

Crawford told Law&Crime she got an "odd vibe" from Wright, with Hill herself stating she got an "obsession feeling" from him.

"They would take photos and she'd look back through them and state she didn't like the way his eyes looked," Crawford recalled. "I always told her I didn't care for him. I just got an odd vibe from him. And then our next conversation was that she was moving from where she did live to a different part of town."

Crawford said Hill "took all the steps your supposed to take as a DV victim" and "did what she was supposed to," but in the end Wright allegedly didn't stay away.

"They hadn't talked for over a year, so for him to just … out of the blue … do that to her is gut-wrenching," Crawford said.

Another friend, Angela Elliot, told WXIX that "this was not a situation where she stayed in a domestic violence situation. It was not that." She, too, confirmed that Hill and Wright had only been together for a short time.

"They had been broken up for years," Elliot said.

Crawford described Hill as "the kind of person who would take the shirt off her back and give it to someone without a second thought." She said Hill was going to nursing school at one point to follow in her mother's footsteps.

"Sadly, Ally tragically lost her mother when she was a teenager. So to now know that her babies are going to be without their mom at an even younger age is heartbreaking," Crawford explained. "Alyssa … was a true life angel on earth. Anyone who knew her loved her."

When Wright appeared in court Wednesday, Hamilton County prosecutor Sarah McMahon described him as someone who has a "demonstrative history of violence" and past crimes, including prior convictions for assault, menacing, robbery, trafficking drugs and carrying a concealed weapon, The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

"There is an extraordinary danger to the community if he were to be released today," McMahon told the judge.

Wright was ordered held without bail.