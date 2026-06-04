A man in Kentucky "smashed" his 9-month-old daughter on her head — causing her death — while she was surrounded by her siblings whom he referred to as "roaches."

Syied Malik-Kawon Epps, 31, was charged with murder related to domestic violence in the death of Sy'kia Epps, Lexington jail records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

The defendant has since pleaded guilty to murder, local Fox affiliate WDKY reported. Authorities are recommending that he serve 25 years in prison.

On July 26, 2023, officers with the Lexington Police Department responded to a home on Whitney Avenue in Lexington, Kentucky, a city of more than 300,000 people in the middle of the state. Police were reportedly called there after Sy'kia was brought to a hospital with life-threatening brain trauma.

Officers said that after they arrived, Epps told them his daughter was with a babysitter when she got hurt. He gave a first name of the caregiver, but "that was all the information he had," Lexington Police Detective Paul Hogan testified, per area CBS affiliate WKYT. "He couldn't provide last name, phone number, anything other than a physical description."

Investigators said they found security camera footage showing Epps at the scene during the time frame in question. They also spoke with three children in the home and learned they were there when Sy'kia was hurt.

"All three stated that Mr. Epps had dropped their sister on her head," Hogan said. "One articulated … 'Daddy smashed her on her head really hard and she was upside down.'"

Epps and the mother of their children were in an argument while the woman was at work. During the argument, Epps apparently threatened the kids.

"He stated he needed to come get her 'roaches,' referring to the children, and that if she was home one minute late from work, they would be waiting out on the porch," the detective recalled.

Epps was arrested on July 27, 2023, and charged with assault. Sy'kia died four days later, and the charge was upgraded to murder.

Epps is scheduled to be sentenced on July 1.