Google Hit with Yet Another Lawsuit Accusing Tech Company of ‘Illegal’ Monopolistic Conduct

More than three dozen states, territories and the District of Columbia joined the legal onslaught against Google on Thursday, accusing the tech giant of “illegal conduct.”

Attorneys general for the states, Puerto Rico, Guam, and Washington, D.C. filed the antirust lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, seeking to “restrain Google from unlawfully restraining trade and maintaining monopolies in markets that include general search services, general search text advertising, and general search advertising in the United States, and to remedy the effects of this conduct”:

Google, one of the largest companies in the world, has methodically undertaken actions to entrench and reinforce its general search services and search-related advertising monopolies by stifling competition. As the gateway to the internet, Google has systematically degraded the ability of other companies to access consumers. In doing so, just as Microsoft improperly maintained its monopoly through conduct directed at Netscape, Google has improperly maintained and extended its search-related monopolies through exclusionary conduct that has harmed consumers, advertisers, and the competitive process itself. Google, moreover, cannot establish business justifications or procompetitive benefits sufficient to justify its exclusionary conduct in any relevant market.

The lawsuit comes one day after a Texas and several red states filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google. A bipartisan coalition of 38 attorneys general have filed a lawsuit of their own, noting they “also support the allegations in the complaint recently filed by a number of sister States and the United States Department of Justice.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D), for one, said in a statement that it’s time for Google’s days of “unchecked corporate power” to come to an end.

“Google sits at the crossroads of so many areas of our digital economy and has used its dominance to illegally squash competitors, monitor nearly every aspect of our digital lives, and profit to the tune of billions. Through its illegal conduct, the company has ensured that hundreds of millions of people turn to Google first when looking for an answer, but it doesn’t take a web search to understand that unchecked corporate power shouldn’t have disproportionate control over our data and information,” James said. “For decades now, Google has served as the gatekeeper of the internet and has weaponized our data to kill off competitors and control our decision making — resulting in all of us paying more for the services we use every day.”

The Justice Department filed a much-anticipated antitrust lawsuit against Google in October, accusing the company of illegally maintaining a monopoly over the online search market.

This is a developing story.

Read the complaint below:

[Image via ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP/Getty Images]

