There’s Been Another Walmart Shooting, This Time in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Early Tuesday afternoon police received a call regarding a shooting at a Walmart in Baton Rouge, La. After creating a perimeter around the building, deputies went in and captured one 24-year-old suspect. Another escaped in a car. As of now, police are still searching for the second suspect.

According to East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux, the shooting occurred after an altercation between the two suspects and someone working at the customer service desk.

There was only one victim, and he was able to drive himself to the hospital without help from first responders. The 42-year-old man who was shot was an innocent bystander and is not believed to have been part of the conflict that led to the shooting. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Mayor-President Sharon Westone Broome issued a statement following the shooting:

“Today, a shooting at a Walmart on Burbank Drive in the southern part of the City-Parish caused a brief panic for shoppers still on edge after two mass shootings in Texas and Ohio this weekend. It was a dispute between two people that escalated into careless violence. The incident is still under investigation. An innocent bystander did go to the hospital with a gunshot wound but no other injuries have been reported.”

This is the second public shooting (another occurred at a vigil last night in Brooklyn, New York) since this weekend’s massacres in El Paso and Dayton.

According to authorities, the incident was not a planned attack but the result of a fight. Nevertheless, police searched other Walmarts in the Baton Rouge area to be sure that it wasn’t a coordinated attack. The suspects have not yet been identified.

Possibly the shooting suspect at Baton Rouge Walmart. Driving past Walmart on Burbank where police had a man on ground. Have no clue if person is suspect, but guns were drawn. Will update if possible pic.twitter.com/aW4fGDNX2B — Hoss Communications (@MikeHossComm) August 6, 2019

[Photo via screen capture from KRXI-TV.]