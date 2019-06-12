Schiff Ramps it Up, Threatens to Subpoena FBI on Russian Election Interference

House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff on Wednesday threatened to subpoena the FBI for documents relating to the bureau’s original investigation into Russian election interference.

Three former FBI officials testified before the committee Wednesday in a hearing pertaining to counterintelligence efforts taken by the agency in the aftermath of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

In his opening remarks Wednesday, Schiff listed a number of questions that the committee was seeking to have answered.

“Of all the questions that Mueller helped resolve, he left many critical questions unanswered,” Schiff said.

“What happened to the counterintelligence investigation? Were there other forms of compromise, like money laundering, left out, uninvestigated or referred to other offices? Were individuals granted security clearances that shouldn’t have them? And are there individuals still operating in the administration that leave America vulnerable?,” Schiff asked. “We are determined to find out.”

Following the hearing, a frustrated Schiff told reporters that his patience with the FBI was wearing thin.

“The FBI has an obligation by the National Security Act to brief us on a recent counterintelligence matter. If there are ongoing counterintelligence investigations involving people around the president, they must inform us,” he said, adding that he would “use whatever compulsion is necessary” to compel the FBI to provide the requested information to Congress.

Schiff also told reporters that despite numerous requests, the FBI has still not briefed the Gang of Eight on the “constellation of counterintelligence investigations” around Russia and the Trump campaign since the firing of former FBI director James Comey.

Schiff did not offer a timeline as to when the committee planned to start issuing subpoenas.

“I’m not going to comment on a specific date, but we are determined to get answers and we are running out of patience,” Schiff said.

[image via McNamee/Getty Images]