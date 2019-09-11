Prosecutors Ask Michael Cohen About Trump Org Possibly Falsifying Business Records: Report

New York prosecutors have interviewed incarcerated former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen about the Trump Organization possibly falsifying business records, CNN reported Wednesday afternoon.

The interview occurred last month at the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution.

Cohen is currently serving out a three-year prison sentence in Otisville, New York after pleading guilty in the Southern District of New York to campaign finance violations, tax evasion and bank fraud.

This is a developing story.

[Image via Yana Paskova/Getty Images]