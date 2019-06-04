Judge Orders Paul Manafort’s Transfer to Notorious Prison at the Request of Manhattan DA

Twice-convicted former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is going to be transferred this week from a Pennsylvania prison to the notorious Rikers Island in New York City, notably at the request of Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance.

Manafort may be moved to the massive corrections facility as early as Thursday, Fox News reported. Upon his arrival, Manafort will be put in solitary — away from infamous inmates. Interestingly, Manafort’s team does not appear pleased with the move and is expected to appeal. Vance got the go-ahead from a New York State judge, who ordered the transfer.

It’s no secret why Vance would want Manafort transferred to New York City.

You may remember that after Manafort was convicted in Washington, D.C. back in March, Vance indicted Manafort on state charges, including: three counts of residential mortgage fraud in the first degree; one count of attempted first-degree residential mortgage fraud; three counts of conspiracy in the fourth degree; eight counts of falsifying business records in the first degree; and one count of scheme to defraud in the first degree.

The move was, ostensibly, a back-up plan if President Donald Trump had plans on pardoning Manafort (presidential pardon power does not extend to state crimes). At the time, Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigation was ongoing; Manafort breached his cooperation agreement by lying to investigators. While there may be some issues with Vance’s case, it seems he wants to move forward.

Manafort is currently serving out the beginnings of 7-plus years worth of federal prison time.

