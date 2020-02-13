New Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Says He Threatened to ‘Hunt’ Her Down, ‘Burn’ Her

A fifth Jane Doe has joined a lawsuit against the estate of dead pedophile and megamillionaire Jeffrey Epstein in New York. Attorney Lisa Bloom said Thursday that Epstein threatened to “hunt” down and “burn” her client in order to keep her silent about sexual abuse he committed.

“Yesterday we filed a new lawsuit against the Epstein estate on behalf of a fifth woman, Jane Doe 5, who knew Epstein from 2003 through 2013. Jane Doe 5 worked for a close friend of Epstein’s, and alleges that Epstein frequently hypersexualized her work environment, controlled her clothing, hairstyle and diet, and ultimately sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions,” Bloom said.

The lawyer also said Epstein made threats like “I will burn you” and “I will hunt you down” to scare the victim into silence.

“Jane Doe 5 alleges that she feared for her life and the lives of her friends and family. She alleges that she suffered serious debilitating psychological injuries as a result of Epstein’s abuse and threats,” Bloom added.

Bloom is representing four other Jane Does in a lawsuit against Epstein’s estate.

Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2 sued in Aug. 2019, the month the accused child sex-trafficker officially died in prison by suicide. They allege that Epstein sexually assaulted them in New York in 2004.

Jane Doe 3 and Jane Doe 4 joined the lawsuit in Dec. 2019 and accused Epstein of sexually abusing them when they were minors.