Lisa Bloom: New Witness Saw Prince Andrew with Jeffrey Epstein Victim at Nightclub in 2001

A new witness has come forward claiming to have witnessed Britain’s Prince Andrew with his accuser–one of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged victims. Attorney Lisa Bloom represents several Epstein accusers and said Wednesday that a new, unnamed witness saw Prince Andrew at a nightclub in 2001 with Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

“She stepped on the foot of somebody who was dancing next to her. She said ‘I’m sorry.’ He said, ‘That’s ok,'” Bloom said.

A friend pointed out that the witness had just stepped on the foot of a member of Royal Family member Prince Andrew, according to Bloom. The witness noticed he was with a young girl that she later recognized from a photograph as Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

“On behalf of my client, I have relayed the details of her story to the FBI, and she is ready, willing and able to speak to them when they are ready,” Bloom said.

Attorney @LisaBloom says one of her clients saw Prince Andrew at a nightclub with Virginia Roberts Giuffre and claims he’s lying about his involvement with #JeffreyEpstein @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/YzwUG0NyDy — Jennifer Tintner (@JenniferTintner) February 5, 2020

Prince Andrew sat down with the BBC for an interview last year and denied knowing or remembering ever meeting Giuffre.

“I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever,” Prince Andrew has said of Giuffre, though there is a picture of them together (he has claimed it’s fake). “It didn’t happen.”

Giuffre claims she was forced to have sex with the royal family member on three separate occasions between 2001 and 2002. She previously described the first time she met Andrew in an interview on NBC’s Dateline:

The first time in London, I was so young. Ghislaine woke me up in the morning and she said, “you’re gonna meet a prince today.” I didn’t know at that point that I was going to be trafficked to that prince. And then that night Prince Andrew came to her house in London. And we went out to club Tramp. Prince Andrew got me alcohol. It was in the VIP section. I’m pretty sure it was vodka. Prince Andrew was like, “Let’s dance together.” And I was like, “Okay.” And we leave club Tramp. And I hop in the car with Ghislaine and Jeffrey. And Ghislaine said, “He’s coming back to the house. And I want you to do for him what you do for Epstein.” I couldn’t believe it.

“He denies that it ever happened,” Giuffre added. “And he’s going to keep denying that it ever happened. But he knows the truth. And I know the truth.”

Last month, U.S. prosecutors called out the prince for his lack of cooperation–despite offering to help investigators after a “car crash” BBC interview.

“To date, Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation,” U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman said, bluntly. “It’s fair for people to know whether Prince Andrew has followed through with that public commitment.”

Prince Andrew reportedly said through a person close to him that U.S. authorities never asked him to cooperate.

Bloom said she traveled to London to call upon Prince Andrew to testify. She said this new witness does not allege that Prince Andrew abused her in any way.

“She was incensed and she felt that it was her obligation as a citizen to come forward,” Bloom said, adding that the witness is willing to sit down with the FBI if they so request.

Bloom held the press conference with another Epstein accuser, identified only as “Kiki.”

“Kiki” said she was recruited in 2004 when she was 19 years old with the promise of financial gain and the possibility of helping her career in the fashion industry. She said that, instead, she was sexually assaulted by Epstein.

She also called upon Prince Andrew to sit down with the FBI and “do the right thing.”

“Of all people, you had the power to influence and to say something, yet you didn’t,” Kiki said. “I can’t help but think I could’ve been spared and potentially hundreds of other children and young women.”

Bloom is representing “Kiki” and a number of Jane Does in a lawsuit against Epstein’s estate.

[Image via LINDSEY PARNABY_AFP via Getty Images]