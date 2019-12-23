Jeffrey Epstein Raped Two Young Girls in the ’80s and ’90s, New Court Docs Say

Two new accusers joined a lawsuit on Monday in the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York, alleging that deceased convicted sex offender and accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein raped them when they were minors.

The defendants are named as Darren K. Indyke and Richard D. Kahn, the executors of Epstein’s estate. In recent days, they have moved to set up a victims’ compensation fund in the hopes of settling sexual abuse claims confidentially.

The women, identified in the lawsuit as Jane Doe 3 and Jane Doe 4, are being represented by renowned civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom. The same is true of Jane Doe 1, Jane Doe 2, who were initially named as plaintiffs in the suit.

“In August 2019, we filed a lawsuit on behalf of two of our clients, Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2, alleging that disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually assaulted them in New York in 2004,” Bloom said in a statement obtained by Law&Crime. “Last week, on December 20, 2019, we added two more accusers to the lawsuit.

“The two new plaintiffs, Jane Does 3 and 4, both allege that they were minors, under the age of 18, when Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused them. Jane Doe 3 was an aspiring fifteen year old model in New York who went to Epstein’s home for what she thought was a casting call,” Bloom continued. “After the sexual assault, she disenrolled from high school while only in the tenth grade. Jane Doe 4 alleges that she was a thirteen year old in Hilton Head, South Carolina asked to “babysit” for Epstein. When she arrived, she discovered there were no children to babysit. She alleges that Epstein sexually assaulted her over a period of years and across state lines, supplying her with alcohol and drugs, and trafficked her to other prominent men, causing her profound psychological injuries.”

Bloom also said that court documents are being drafted on behalf of a fifth woman.

According to the complaint, Jane Doe 3 was 15 years old and an aspiring model when she met Epstein in or around 1990. The alleged victim said she thought she getting her big break in the form a “dream” casting call with Elite Model Management. Instead, she went to a New York residence where Epstein “introduced himself to Jane Doe 3 as a casting photographer,” took pictures of her nude body, and then raped her:

Almost immediately after this brief introduction, Epstein told Jane Doe 3 to remove her clothing. Jane Doe 3 complied because she believed removing her clothes was mandatory to complete the casting calls and to be competitive in the modeling industry. She wanted to advance her career, so she complied. Once Jane Doe 3 stripped to her underwear, Epstein took photographs of Jane Doe’s near-naked body from different angles. He did so by fraudulently representing to Jane Doe 3 that he was a photographer and worked in the fashion industry. While she remained partially exposed, Epstein pushed Jane Doe 3 against a wall, pressing his body against hers, until she could not move. Jane Doe 3 froze in discomfort. She did not say anything because she reasonably relied on Epstein’s and Elite Model Management’s representations that Epstein was a legitimate photographer and believed the offensive touching may have been customary for casting calls. While Epstein had Jane Doe 3 pinned against the wall, he pulled down his pants and thrusted against her until he ejaculated. Jane Doe 3 felt harmed and violated. Traumatized, Jane Doe 3 immediately left New York following the casting call to return to her home in Connecticut, despite intending to remain in New York to further her modeling career. Out of fear, Jane Doe 3 did not attend another casting call for several weeks and thereafter chose to only work with secondary market agencies for years. Due in part to the psychological and emotional scarring from her encounter with Epstein, Jane Doe 3 disenrolled from her high school while only in the tenth grade.

According to the complaint, Jane Doe 4 met Epstein in or around 1984 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, when she was around 13 years old.

Jane Doe 4 alleged that, shortly after meeting Epstein, he gave her drugs and alcohol, then raped her:

On information and belief, Epstein had rented and/or leased a vacation home from Jane Doe 4’s mother, a local real estate agent in Hilton Head Island. As was common in the area, Jane Doe 4 offered babysitting services to the tourists renting property from her mother. Jane Doe 4 was approximately 13 years old at the time when Epstein first hired Jane Doe 4 to work as a babysitter. When Jane Doe 4 arrived at Epstein’s vacation rental in South Carolina, there were no young children to babysit. Instead, Epstein immediately offered 13-year-old Jane Doe 4 alcohol and drugs. Impressionable and shocked, Jane Doe 4

accepted Epstein’s offering. Epstein raped Jane Doe 4 for the first time later that night.

Epstein allegedly sexually abused Jane Doe 4 for the “next several years” and sexually trafficked her to unnamed “prominent, wealthy men” in New York:

Epstein continued the same pattern of abuse and assault of Jane Doe 4 over the next several years. During summers, Epstein visited Hilton Head and hired Jane Doe 4 for her “babysitting services.” In reality, Epstein was supplying a teenage girl alcohol and illicit drugs and subsequently assaulting and violent raping her. On information and belief, Epstein took nude photographs of Jane Doe 4. Jane Doe 4 was not made aware when the photos were taken. However, when Jane Doe 4 saw photographs of her own nude body and asked Epstein to return them, Epstein became violent and refused to provide these photographs to Jane Doe 4. Epstein’s sexual abuse of Jane Doe 4 continued across state lines. On information and belief, Epstein flew Jane Doe 4 to New York, New York on approximately three of four occasions. During these trips, Epstein brought Jane Doe 4 to intimate gatherings with other prominent, wealthy men. It was later made clear to Jane Doe 4 that Epstein brought her to these parties to essentially offer her up as “fresh meat” to these other men. Jane Doe 4 was brutally and forcibly battered, assaulted, and raped by these other men she met through Epstein. On one occasion, one of these prominent men forcibly slapped Jane Doe 4 in the face after she was forced to perform oral sex on him. This same man forcibly raped her, penetrating her both vaginally and anally. On information and belief, Epstein was aware of and, indeed encouraged, the assault of Jane Doe 4 by these other men.

The plaintiffs seek $100,000,000 or “an amount to be determined” at a jury trial.

You can read the rest of the complaint below.

Lawsuit against Epstein estate by Law&Crime on Scribd

[Image via Stephanie Keith/Getty Images]