Authorities Searching for Sedan They Say Was in Neighborhood When Faye Swetlik Went Missing

Authorities say they’re looking for a vehicle that was in the neighborhood 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik went missing Monday from Cayce, South Carolina.

Investigators late Wednesday released video of two vehicles, saying they hadn’t yet identified or interviewed the people inside. They emphasized they wanted to speak to everyone who was in the Churchill Heights neighborhood at the time Faye was last seen. In an update Thursday morning, they announced they’d “identified” one of the vehicles, a Chevrolet Trailblazer, but still needed information on the silver sedan.

Officials ask that anyone with information call the Faye Swetlik Hotline at 803-205-4444.

Tips continue to come about the vehicles that were in the Churchill Heights neighborhood during the time #FayeSwetlik was last seen. Thanks to your tips, the Chevrolet Trailblazer has been identified but investigators are still seeking information about the silver sedan. pic.twitter.com/M4VFAiVBCn — Cayce Public Safety (@Cayce_DPS) February 13, 2020

Officials say Swetlik was last seen at about 3:45 p.m. while playing in front of her home. The FBI said she was wearing polka dot rain boots, a pink flowered skirt, and a black t-shirt featuring a neon design with the word “PEACE.”

Swetlik is described as being 3’10”, and weighing 65 pounds. She has blue eyes and reddish-blonde hair. Investigators released video on Wednesday showing her leaving a school bus the day she went missing. She was wearing the “PEACE” shirt she was last seen in. Swetlik is lactose intolerant and has a speech impediment from her tethered tongue, according to the FBI.

Officials said Wednesday the case didn’t meet the guidelines required for an AMBER Alert.

[Image via Cayce Department of Public Safety]