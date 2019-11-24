Featured Posts

Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher Trashes Superiors in Fox Appearance: ‘Complete Insubordination’

by | 1:04 pm, November 24th, 2019

Eddie Gallagher, the Navy SEAL previously facing a war crimes trial, serves under Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer and Rear Adm. Collin Green, but that didn’t stop him from publicly trashing them on a Sunday appearance on Fox News.

“This is all about ego and retaliation,” Gallagher said on a Fox News appearance Sunday, blasting his Navy superiors. “This is nothing about good order and discipline.”

He said he wanted to retire as scheduled with “all the honors I have earned.”

Gallagher was acquitted in a murder and attempted murder case in July, but he was convicted of posing with the dead body of 17-year-old ISIS member. He found a vocal supporter in President Donald Trump, who ordered to rescind the medals of the prosecutors who worked on Gallagher’s case. That backup continued this month. Gallagher had been demoted, but POTUS restored his rank. Navy officials were moving forward with proceedings to kick him out, a move that Trump opposed on Twitter.

Critics say the president’s support of Gallagher and pardon of convicted war criminals condones illegal acts by U.S. armed forces, undermines discipline, and puts American service members in danger.

Spencer and Green reportedly threatened to resign or make the White House fire them if Gallagher was still a SEAL. The Navy secretary openly denied the report that he threatened to resign.

He said he did not consider Trump’s tweet a formal order, but would follow an official demand if one is filed.

“If the president requests to stop the process, the process stops,” Spencer said, according to The New York Times. “Good order and discipline is also obeying orders from the president of the United States.”

It was reported Sunday that the White House said it will not get in the middle of the proceedings to oust Gallagher.

