Who Calls 911 for Pizza? Operator Says Woman Cleverly Reported Domestic Incident (LISTEN).

Who the heck legitimately calls 911 for pizza? Well, the answer is, no one does. A woman contacted a dispatcher in Oregon, Ohio not for delivery, but to subtly request officers to drop by. Simon Ray Lopez, 56, was charged November 14 on a domestic violence charge as well as a failure to appear, records show. He allegedly punched his 57-year-old girlfriend in the arm, according to Fox 6 Now. The alleged victim’s daughter reportedly contacted 911 while the suspect was still there, but she didn’t tell the dispatcher there was an assault. She said she wanted a pizza.

“You called 911 to order a pizza?” said 54-year-old dispatcher Tim TenEyck.

“Uh, yeah,” the caller said.

“This is the wrong number to call for a pizza,” TenEyck said.

Uh, yeah, it was, but the caller doubled down.

“No, no, no, no, no, no, no,” she said. “You’re not understanding.”

Now he did.

“I’m getting you now,” he said. TenEyck asked for the address. She gave it to him. “Is the other guy still there?” he asked.

“Yep,” she said. “I need a large pizza.”

He asked if they needed any medical attention.

“No,” she said. “With pepperoni.”

“All right,” TenEyck said. “We’ll get them going.”

As heard on audio, he told officers to turn off their sirens because the caller ordered a pizza and agreed with everything he said about there being a domestic violence incident.

Records viewed by Law&Crime show that Lopez is represented by a public defender. Their office did not immediately return a request for comment. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for January 24.

